LIFE OF PI Cancels Performances Due to COVID-19

Life of Pi officially opened last week, and recently extended booking until 29 May 2022 with the release of 70,000 new tickets.

Dec. 13, 2021  
Performances of the West End production of Life of Pi have been cancelled through December 15, after "several" cases of COVID-19 were detected among the company, The Stage reports.

"Despite the robust measures taken, unfortunately there have been several cases of Covid in the company and performances have had to be cancelled until and including Monday December 13," reads a statement from the show's producers.

"Audiences will be contacted by their point of purchase. We look forward to welcoming people back to Wyndham's Theatre from December 15," it reads.

