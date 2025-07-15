LETTERS LIVE Will Return to the Royal Albert Hall in Support of Arts Emergency

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Letters Live, the literary event which celebrates the enduring power of written correspondence, is set to return to the Royal Albert Hall on Friday 28 November in support of the charity Arts Emergency. The event will feature an array of celebrities, actors and musicians reading a series of remarkable letters written by notable figures from various cultures, locations and points in history.

Since its inception in 2013, each Letters Live production has been different from the last. The event has become renowned for captivating audiences through its unique format, as both the letters and lineup of performers remain a closely guarded secret. Past events have featured luminaries such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Louise Brealey, Stephen Fry, Woody Harrelson, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Richard Ayoade, Damian Lewis, Sir Tony Robinson and Gillian Anderson. Musical performances over the years have included Thom Yorke, Max Richter, Anoushka Shankar, Sampha and Anna Lapwood.

The letters featured are sourced from across humanity's political and cultural history but are ultimately brought to life on stage. Whether humorous or heart-wrenching, the letters span continents, centuries and a wide range of emotions, offering moments of laughter, tears and reflection. The topics covered in the correspondence are as diverse as the presenters, prompting an array of responses from the attendees whether that's through feeling empowered, laugh, cry or cheer in response. It is the power of the written word and accompanying performances that together create the communal spirit that is Letters Live.

Over the years, letters written by iconic personalities such as David Bowie, Mohandas Gandhi, Elvis Presley, Janis Joplin, Kurt Vonnegut, Charlotte Bronte, Charles Dickens, Emily Dickinson, John Steinbeck, Madonna, Joe Lycett, Tom Hanks, Dorothy Parker, Che Guevara and Frida Kahlo have been read alongside more unfamiliar, but equally significant individuals.

This year's event is held in support of Arts Emergency. Founded in 2011 and launched in 2013 by Neil Griffiths and Josie Long, this charity helps young people from underrepresented backgrounds break into the arts and humanities. Through their mentorship programmes, the charity has created opportunities in higher education, the media and arts, supporting over 1,800 young people in London, Merseyside and Greater Manchester.

Adam Ackland, Co-Founder of Sunnymarch and one of the Letters Live Producers, said, "We are thrilled to be returning to the Royal Albert Hall, a venue that brings out the very best in Letters Live. This year, we're especially proud to be supporting Arts Emergency, a brilliant charity working to open doors for those too often excluded from the arts and humanities. It promises to be an evening to inspire, to entertain, and to champion the next generation of storytellers."

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said, “We are delighted to be welcoming Letters Live back to the Hall after their triumphant International Women's Day and Christmas events in 2024. This production has grown year-on-year to become one of the most sought-out literary events in the country, as well as a mainstay in the Royal Albert Hall's programming calendar since 2018. We can't wait to see what letters and performers they have in store for us in this year's edition.”

Neil Griffiths, Arts Emergency co-founder and CEO, said, "We are so excited to partner with Letters Live this year. It's the perfect combination of voices from our past and present supporting and empowering the voices of our future, and a celebration of written communication and connection at a time when such things have never been more valuable to society"

This year's event will be staged in association with Montblanc, who have been global sponsors of Letters Live since 2023.

Tickets are available for Friends and Patrons of the Royal Albert Hall on Thursday 17 July at 10am, with general on-sale from Friday 18 July at 10am on the Royal Albert Hall website.