Kiln Theatre Announces Full Cast For Marina Carr's GIRL ON AN ALTAR

With Chinonyerem Odimba and Ben and Max Ringham's Black Love currently running at the theatre, Kiln Theatre, in a brand-new partnership with the Abbey Theatre, today announces the full cast for Marina Carr's Girl on an Altar. Annabelle Comyn directs Nina Bowers (Cassandra), Daon Broni (Aegisthus), Jim Findley (Tyndareus), Kate Stanley Brennan (Cilissa), David Walmsley (Agamemnon) and Eileen Walsh (Clytemnestra). The production opens at Kiln Theatre on 25 May, with previews from 19 May, and runs until 25 June.

Cast: Nina Bowers (Cassandra), Daon Broni (Aegisthus), Jim Findley (Tyndareus), Kate Stanley Brennan (Cilissa), David Walmsley (Agamemnon) and Eileen Walsh (Clytemnestra)

Director Annabelle Comyn; Designer Tom Piper; Lighting Designer Amy Mae; Composer and Sound Designer Philip Stewart; Video Designer Will Duke; Casting Director Julia Horan CDG; Movement Director and Intimacy Director Ingrid Mackinnon; Voice & Dialect Coach Daniele Lydon; Costume Supervisor Isobel Pellow; Assistant Director Jessica Mensah

Clytemnestra's world is torn apart when her husband, Agamemnon, sacrifices their daughter for the sake of war. Ten years on from this unthinkable tragedy, the couple are reunited. What follows is a dangerous battle of love, grief and power.

Marina Carr's (Blood Wedding, By the Bog of Cats) new re-telling of the infamous Greek myth brings Clytemnestra's story to the forefront and asks is it possible to forgive the unforgiveable?

Marina Carr's work for the stage includes iGirl, On Raftery's Hill, Anna Karenina, 16 Possible Glimpses, MARBLE, Ariel (Abbey Theatre), Portia Coughlan (Abbey Theatre and Royal Court Theatre), Blood Wedding (Young Vic), Woman and Scarecrow (Irish Repertory Theatre), Mary Gordon (National Concert Hall), By The Bog Of Cats (Abbey Theatre & West End), Hecuba (RSC), new contemporary translation of Verdi's opera Rigoletto (Opera Theatre Company, Irish National Tour), Phaedra Backwards (McCarter Theatre, Princeton), The Giant Blue Hand (Ark Theatre Commission), Impossible Things Before Breakfast: Quartet (Traverse Theatre), The Cordelia Dream (RSC at Wilton's Music Hall); Woman And Scarecrow (Royal Court Theatre), On Raftery's Hill (Town Hall Theatre Galway, Royal Court Theatre Downstairs, Kennedy Center Washington DC), The Mai (Peacock Theatre, Dublin - Winner of Best New Irish Play at Dublin Theatre Festival), Low In The Dark (Projects Arts Centre, Dublin) and Ullaloo (Dublin Theatre Festival, Abbey Theatre). Carr was awarded the 2017 Windham-Campbell Prize. Marina Carr is an Associate Playwright of the Abbey Theatre. Most recently hosted a major revival of one of her best-known plays, Portia Coughlan, directed by Caroline Byrne with Denise Gough playing the title role.

Annabelle Comyn is artistic director of Hatch Theatre Company and Director in Residence at The Lir, National Academy of Dramatic Arts, Ireland. Her theatre credits include Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer (Hampstead Theatre), Asking For It (Landmark Productions, Everyman Cork, Abbey Theatre), Look Back in Anger, The Vortex (The Gate, Dublin), Crestfall, Helen and I (Druid, The Mick Lally Theatre), The Wake, Hedda Gabler, Major Barbara, The House - Irish Times Theatre Award for Best Director, Pygmalion, A Number, Blue/Orange (Abbey Theatre), Dancing at Lughnasa (Lyric Theatre Belfast), The Sit (Dublin Theatre Festival), Whereabouts (Fishamble in a co-production with Temple Bar Cultural Trust and Good-Bye Roy and Rough Road to Survival (Royal Court Theatre). For Hatch Theatre, her work includes The Talk of the Town (Landmark Productions and Dublin Theatre Festival), Love and Money, Further Than The Furthest Thing, Cruel and Tender, Pyrenees, Blood, and The Country (in association with Project Arts Centre).

Nina Bowers plays Cassandra. For theatre, her credits include Shakespeare's History Cycle (Shakespeare's Globe, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse), Dear Elizabeth, Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 (Gate Theatre), The Wolves (Theatre Royal Stratford East), The Magic Flute (Aix-en-Provence Festival for Complicité), Crave (The Pit, Barbican), Tomorrow I'll Be Twenty (UK tour for Complicité). For television, her credits include the forthcoming Lockwood & Co and Panic.

Daon Broni returns to Kiln Theatre to play Aegisthus - he previously appeared in Holy Sh!t and One Under. Other theatre credits include Two Horsemen (Jermyn Street Theatre), Women Beware Women, Bedlam, Henry IV Parts 1&2 (Shakespeare's Globe), Macbeth (Royal Exchange Manchester), Slaves of Solitude (Hampstead Theatre), In Blood: The Bacchae (Arcola Theatre), The Observer (National Theatre), The Wedding Dance (Nitro), The Changeling (ETT), Shakespeare's R+J (Bath Theatre Royal), The Canterbury Tales (Royal Shakespeare Company), Them and Us (Bigfish Theatre), Blue/Orange (Duchess Theatre), Blood Wedding (Manchester Youth Theatre), Head On (West Yorkshire Playhouse), and Common Threads (Gwent Theatre Co). For television, his work includes Holier Than Thou, Waterloo Road, Teachers Eyes Down and Serious & Organised; and for film, A Passion Night's Bloom, Now What?, Breaking and Entering, Lives of Saints, Dead Cool.

Jim Findley returns to the Kiln to play Tyndareus - he previously appeared in Playboy of The West Indies, Lonely Cowboy, and Beef, No Chicken. His other theatre credits include Antigone (Storyhouse Theatre, Chester), Moon on a Rainbow Shawl (Almeida Theatre), The Tempest, For Services Rendered, 14 hour Odyssey (Jermyn St Theatre), Our Town (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), The Meeting (Minerva, Chichester),The Lady From The Sea (Donmar Warehouse), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Plymouth Theatre Royal), The Tempest (The Dukes, Lancaster Open Air Season), Twelfth Night (Birmingham Rep), Watership Down (Lyric Hammersmith), Mr Puntila and his Man Matti (Almeida Theatre/Albery Theatre), A River Sutra (Indosa/Three Mills Island Studios), Inside Out Of Mind (Meeting Ground/Lakeside Arts), and The Cherry Orchard, A Flea in Her Ear, Macbeth, Of Mice and Men (Nottingham Playhouse). He co-adapted and performed V.S Naipaul's novel Miguel Street for Edinburgh's Theatre Workshop, Andrew's Lane, Dublin, and Latchmere Theatre - the critically acclaimed one man show was the first time any of Naipaul's work had been brought to the stage.

For television, his work includes Pitching In, Silent Witness, Livin' It, Doctor Who - Resurrection Of The Daleks, and Johnny Jarvis; and for film, Cry Freedom, Socrates, Inside Out Of Mind, Playing Away.

Kate Stanley Brennan plays Cilissa. Her theatre work includes SH*T, Conversations after Sex, Riot (THISISPOPBABY), Treaty (Fishamble), her self-penned show Walk For Me (Project Arts Centre), Restoration (Shaun Dunne), Evening Train (Everyman Palace), The Plough and the Stars (Lyric Hammersmith/ Abbey Theatre, Dublin), Crestfall - ITTA nomination Best Ensemble (Druid Theatre), The White Devil (Shakespeare's Globe), Hedda Gabler, The Risen People, Terminus, Saved, Playboy of the Western World (Abbey Theatre, Dublin), The Night Alive (Lyric Theatre Hammersmith /Gaiety), Wuthering Heights, Salome (Gate Theatre), Witness, Best Man, 'Tis Pity She's A Whore, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot - Irish Times Theatre Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, Love and Money - ITTA nomination for Best Actress (Project/ Everyman), Yerma (West Yorkshire Playhouse), and The Sanctuary Lamp (Arcola Theatre). For television, her credits include, Kin, Inspector Jury, Chasing Green, Raw, Fair City and The Tudors; and for film, Burn It All, Cherry - short, also directorial debut, Fly Like a Butterfly, Fading Away, and Doll House - winner of Best Ensemble Acting Odessa Film Festival. She makes music under the name "MissKate", and has directed her last three music videos, Took The Life, Get Me and a collaboration with Lux Alma In The Place due for release later this year.

David Walmsley plays Agamemnon. For theatre, his work includes Blood Wedding (Young Vic), Our Town (Almeida Theatre), War Horse (New London), and The London Merchant (Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds). For television, his work includes Slow Horses (Embankment), The Terror, Of Kings and Prophets, Banished, Anne, The Smoke, Crimson Fields, In The Flesh, and Belme Sweet Belme; and for film, Peterloo, To Walk Invisible, and Ben Hur.

Eileen Walsh plays Clytemnestra. Her theatre credits include The Same (Irish Arts Centre, NY), Aristocrats (Donmar Warehouse), Absolute Hell, Broad Shadow, Liola (National Theatre), The Unknown, The Internet is Serious Business, Sand, Crave (Royal Court Theatre), The Same, Request Programme, The Merchant of Venice (Corcadora), Little Eyolf (Almeida Theatre), The Plough and the Stars, Macbeth, The Playboy of the Western World, Saved, Portia Coughlan, Ariel (Abbey Theatre, Dublin), Lippy (Dead Centre/Young Vic), The Tempest (Northern Stage/Improbable), Medea, Beginning, Crestfall (Gate Theatre, Dublin), The Believers (Frantic Assembly/Theatre Royal Plymouth), Quiz Show, The Drowned World (Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh), The Seagull, How's Life, Conversations, Whistle in the Dark, Famine, The Gigli Concert (Druid Theatre), Image of an Unknown Woman (Gate Theatre), Hamlet (Young Vic), Medea (Siren Productions), Terminus (Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh/Public, NY/Abbey Theatre, Dublin), Splendour (Paines Plough/Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh), Troilus and Cressida (Oxford Stage Company), Boom Town (Rough Magic Theatre), Disco Pigs (Bush Theatre/Arts Theatre), Danti Dan (Rough Magic Theatre/Hampstead Theatre), and The Entertainer (Liverpool Playhouse). For television, her credit include Modern Love, The South Westerlies, Women on the Verge, Catastrophe, Patrick Melrose; Pure Mule, and Delicious; and for film, 13 Hours, Wolf, Made in Italy, The Children Act, Gold, The Ballad of Kid Kanturk; Triage, The Maid of Farce, Eden (Tribeca Film Festival Award for Best Actress), 33x Around the Sun, The Magdalene Sisters (Venice Festival Golden Lion Award), When Brendan Met Trudy, Miss Julie, Janice Beard, The Last Bus Home, Spaghetti Slow, and The Van.

Box Office: 020 7328 1000

www.KilnTheatre.com