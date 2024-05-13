Photos: First Look at Mark Strong and Lesley Manville in OEDIPUS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new behind the scenes photos have been released of Mark Strong and Lesley Manville during the cast photoshoot for Oedipus. The production, directed by Robert Icke, opens on Tuesday 15 October, with previews from Friday 4 October 2024, and runs until Saturday 4 January 2025.

Check out the photos below!

Starring the internationally renowned, multi-award-winning Mark Strong and Lesley Manville, Sophocles’ epic tragedy is transformed into an essential, explosive human thriller.

After his revelatory Oresteia, visionary director Robert Icke (1984, The Doctor) reimagines another Ancient Greek tragedy, bringing the secrets of the past bursting into the present.

Icke’s production was originally produced in Dutch by Internationaal Theater Amsterdam and was presented at the Edinburgh International Festival.

Photo Credit: Justine Matthew

