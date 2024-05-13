Shows and Judges Confirmed For The Acting For Others 2024 West End Flea Market

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acting for Others has announced the leading West End theatre shows participating in this year's West End Flea Market. The event will take place on Saturday 18 May at St Paul's Church and Churchyard, Covent Garden from 10am – 2pm.

West End shows will design stalls tailored by the company to celebrate their production. Each stall will be uniquely crafted with show-themed merchandise, special limited-edition collectables, theatrical memorabilia, signed posters and special items for auction. This year shows represented include ATG Touring Productions, Cabaret, Disney on Stage including Frozen and The Lion King, Guys and Dolls, Go Live Theatre Projects, Hamilton, Hadestown, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia, Moulin Rouge, Mrs Doubtfire, Phantom of the Opera, SIX, Sister Act, The Book of Mormon, The Mousetrap and The Play that Goes Wrong.

Shows hosting a stall compete to win Best Dressed Stall, decided by a panel of starry judges including West End Flea Market regular Christopher Biggins and star of stage and screen, Harriet Thorpe with the winner announced at the event.

For the fourth annual market, West End Chairty Football Club will appear this year, with the star-studded team taking part in a penalty shoot-out to run throughout the event.

Other highlights include the return of Flea Market favourite Psychic Su Pollard who will be back to tell fortunes. There will be a chance to win VIP tickets to MJ: The Musical in the raffle, along with a tombola full of theatre tokens and theatrical memorabilia and guest appearances from Panto Dames, Pearly Kings and Queens and Puppeteers. The stars signing autographs on the day include Luke Bayer, Christina Bianco, Christopher Biggins, Lesley Joseph, Bonnie Langford, Harriet Thorpe, Dianne Pilkington and Michael Xavier, with more to be announced in the lead up to this Saturday's market.

This year's Biggins Bargains will take place as an online auction. The link will be available on Acting For Others' social media platforms next week and will be posted at the market on the day.

West End Flea Market is organised in aid of Acting for Others, a fundraising organisation for a network of 14 UK theatrical and welfare charities supporting all theatre workers.

For those unable to attend the event, Acting for Others can still be supported by donating at www.actingforothers.co.uk/donate

Comments