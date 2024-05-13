Sharon Sexton Joins A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN at London's Peacock Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Further casting has been announced for the Tony Award nominated hit musical A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN which makes its UK premiere at the Peacock Theatre, Sadlers Wells' home in the West End, running from 21 August until 28 September 2024. Tickets are on sale now.

Joining the previously announced Mary Bridget Davies is Sharon Sexton, with the two sharing the role of Janis. Mary will perform the role at all the evening performances, while Sharon will perform the role at all of the matinee performances. *

﻿Sharon Sexton said: "Janis Joplin is such an icon. She has inspired so many of my heroes, so it's a real privilege for me to get to step into her shoes. And they are huge shoes to step into! The mark she left on the world in her short time here is actually so big that it's difficult to measure. She was so raw and passionate and poured everything into her music. I already feel like this is going to be one of the most challenging and fulfilling roles I'll ever play and I can't wait to be a part of this team, and this show, which celebrates not only Janis' talent, but also her heart and soul.”

Sharon Sexton is an award-winning West End performer and internationally renowned vocalist. She has most recently completed the International tour and West End run of Bat Out of Hell The Musical, where she reprised the role of Sloane, which she originated in 2017. This portrayal earned her great critical acclaim and she has performed in various productions of the show in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and London's West End in 2019, which saw her take home the West End Wilma award for ‘Best Performer'. Sharon has also starred in Mamma Mia! The Musical (UK & International Tour), Oliver! (The National Concert Hall), The Commitments (Palace Theatre), Billy Elliot (Victoria Palace Theatre), Copacabana (UK Tour) and Girls Night (Irish Tour) and portrayed Liza Minnelli in The Liza Minnelli Story at the Edinburgh Fringe and on tour. Sharon also starred as Shannon in IRISH the musical for American Television Network PBS and has toured throughout the UK and Europe in multiple concert and theatrical productions, including her soloist work with the RTE National Concert Orchestra.

A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN is a musical journey celebrating Janis Joplin and her biggest musical influences – trailblazers like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, all of whom inspired Joplin to become one of Rock ‘n' Roll's greatest legends. Like a comet that burns far too brightly to last, Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the Queen of Rock ‘n' Roll. Her unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made Joplin a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock. Audiences will enjoy Joplin's favourites, including ‘Piece of My Heart,' ‘Cry Baby', ‘Me and Bobby McGee' and many others.

A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN began in 2011 and was an immediate success, touring for the next 2 years and breaking box office records at nearly every theatre. In October 2013, the show opened on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre to rave reviews and has been touring the US ever since. The show also played in Japan in 2022 at the Tokyo International Forum Hall. Mary Bridget Davies played the role of Janis Joplin for both the touring and Broadway productions, receiving a Tony Award nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Musical for her performance.

Janis Joplin's sister, Laura Joplin, says A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN is a “full belted memory that drives joy into my heart and tears from my eyes” with The New York Times saying the show “rocks the house with a fervour that is riveting”.

A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN has a Book and direction by Randy Johnson, choreography by Patricia Wilcox (A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN – Broadway, Motown – Broadway, West End). Allison Coyne will be the Associate Director, with musical supervision and musical direction by Lestyn Griffiths. Casting is by Anne Vosser.

A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN is produced by Michael Cohl, Tony Smith and the estate of Janis Joplin and Jeffrey Jampol for Jam, Inc, with UK General Management by MPSI Ltd.

