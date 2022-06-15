Kids Week Sells Over 113,000 Tickets In First 24 Hours For Nearly 50 West End Shows
There are over 175,000 Kids Week tickets remaining for a huge range of shows!
Tickets are now on sale for Kids Week, the fantastic annual initiative allowing kids to go free to a variety of top West End shows throughout August, when accompanied by a full paying adult. Day one of sales has exceeded all expectations, with over 113,000 sold in the first 24 hours - more than in 2019, showing that the West End is truly back in business.
Families still hoping to experience the magic of live theatre for less won't be disappointed; there are over 175,000 Kids Week tickets remaining for a huge range of shows, from musical spectaculars teens will love like Grease The Musical, Anything Goes, Wicked, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical and & Juliet, to hit shows for younger children such as Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors, Room On The Broom and Tiddler And Other Terrific Tales, and legendary plays the whole family can enjoy including The Woman In Black and The Mousetrap.
Emma De Souza, Kids Week founder and Head of Marketing and Communications at the Society of London Theatre, said:
'Since we started Kids Week back in 1998, it has been an utter joy to give countless families their first theatre experience - often triggering a lifelong love of theatregoing. We are delighted that Kids Week is more popular than ever and tickets have been in huge demand - but also want to reassure those who still want to benefit from this incredible promotion that there are thousands of tickets left. Kids Week is the perfect excuse to take your family to try something new, so book now and prepare for a summer of world-leading London theatre!'
Alongside the performances, shows are offering a wide range of free activities for Kids Week ticketholders, such as dance workshops, technical demonstrations and cast Q&As. And families travelling into London to see a show can take advantage of exclusive restaurant and hotel deals via OfficialLondonTheatre.com.
Kids Week tickets are available now, only via officiallondontheatre.com/kids-week
List of shows participating in Kids Week 2022
& Juliet
101 Dalmatians
Anything Goes
Attenborough And His Animals
Back To The Future - The Musical
Disney's Beauty And The Beast
Blippi The Musical
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
The Drifters Girl
Disney's Frozen
Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical
Grease The Musical
The Great Gatsby
Heathers The Musical
Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors
Jersey Boys
Kinky Boots The Musical In Concert
Life Of Pi
Disney's The Lion King
The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe
Mamma Mia!
Mary Poppins
Matilda The Musical
Midsummer Mechanicals
Les Misérables
The Mousetrap
My Fair Lady
Only Fools And Horses The Musical
The Paper Dolls
The Phantom Of The Opera
The Pirate, The Princess And The Platypus
The Play That Goes Wrong
Room On The Broom
Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday
Sister Act The Musical
Six
South Pacific
Tiddler And Other Terrific Tales
The Tiger Who Came To Tea
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Tom, Dick & Harry
Treason The Musical In Concert
Twirlywoos Live
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
Wicked
Witness For The Prosecution
The Woman In Black
Age recommendations and restrictions for participating shows will vary. Please check the show listings on OfficialLondonTheatre.com for more information.