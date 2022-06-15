Kids Week Sells Over 113,000 Tickets In First 24 Hours For Nearly 50 West End Shows

Tickets are now on sale for Kids Week, the fantastic annual initiative allowing kids to go free to a variety of top West End shows throughout August, when accompanied by a full paying adult. Day one of sales has exceeded all expectations, with over 113,000 sold in the first 24 hours - more than in 2019, showing that the West End is truly back in business.

Families still hoping to experience the magic of live theatre for less won't be disappointed; there are over 175,000 Kids Week tickets remaining for a huge range of shows, from musical spectaculars teens will love like Grease The Musical, Anything Goes, Wicked, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical and & Juliet, to hit shows for younger children such as Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors, Room On The Broom and Tiddler And Other Terrific Tales, and legendary plays the whole family can enjoy including The Woman In Black and The Mousetrap.

Emma De Souza, Kids Week founder and Head of Marketing and Communications at the Society of London Theatre, said:

'Since we started Kids Week back in 1998, it has been an utter joy to give countless families their first theatre experience - often triggering a lifelong love of theatregoing. We are delighted that Kids Week is more popular than ever and tickets have been in huge demand - but also want to reassure those who still want to benefit from this incredible promotion that there are thousands of tickets left. Kids Week is the perfect excuse to take your family to try something new, so book now and prepare for a summer of world-leading London theatre!'

Alongside the performances, shows are offering a wide range of free activities for Kids Week ticketholders, such as dance workshops, technical demonstrations and cast Q&As. And families travelling into London to see a show can take advantage of exclusive restaurant and hotel deals via OfficialLondonTheatre.com.

Kids Week tickets are available now, only via officiallondontheatre.com/kids-week

List of shows participating in Kids Week 2022

& Juliet

101 Dalmatians

Anything Goes

Attenborough And His Animals

Back To The Future - The Musical

Disney's Beauty And The Beast

Blippi The Musical

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

The Drifters Girl

Disney's Frozen

Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

Grease The Musical

The Great Gatsby

Heathers The Musical

Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors

Jersey Boys

Kinky Boots The Musical In Concert

Life Of Pi

Disney's The Lion King

The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe

Mamma Mia!

Mary Poppins

Matilda The Musical

Midsummer Mechanicals

Les Misérables

The Mousetrap

My Fair Lady

Only Fools And Horses The Musical

The Paper Dolls

The Phantom Of The Opera

The Pirate, The Princess And The Platypus

The Play That Goes Wrong

Room On The Broom

Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday

Sister Act The Musical

Six

South Pacific

Tiddler And Other Terrific Tales

The Tiger Who Came To Tea

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Tom, Dick & Harry

Treason The Musical In Concert

Twirlywoos Live

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

Wicked

Witness For The Prosecution

The Woman In Black

Age recommendations and restrictions for participating shows will vary. Please check the show listings on OfficialLondonTheatre.com for more information.