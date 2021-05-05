Kerry Ellis, Grace Mouat, Lee Mead and Dalton Harris to Star in Virtual Revival of CLOSER THAN EVER

Award-winning producers Ginger Quiff Media and BroadwayHD have partnered to create a brand-new digital revival of the Outer Critics Circle Award winning and Drama Desk Award nominated musical revue, Maltby and Shire's Closer Than Ever. This BroadwayHD original production will star X Factor winner Dalton Harris, alongside musical theatre icons Lee Mead (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat; Wicked), Kerry Ellis (Wicked; We Will Rock You) and Grace Mouat (Six; & Juliet). The film will be available to stream worldwide this September, exclusively via BroadwayHD.

With the pandemic having a major impact on the West End and other live performances in the UK, BroadwayHD is collaborating with Ginger Quiff Media on this streamed production to support and continue to drive buzz and excitement around the UK's theatre scene. The new revival of Closer Than Ever is a great way for fans both in London and beyond to continue to enjoy the rich performances of the West End as theatres prepare for re-opening later this year.

A captivating and hilarious song cycle which delves into the trials and tribulations of modern love, Maltby and Shire's Closer Than Ever will take audiences on a journey of lust and romance, marriage and ageing, unrequited love and obsession. This uplifting revue is a relatable and easy-going exploration of what it means to be human and to love - the perfect tonic to the last year or so.

This exciting reimaging of the cult classic is directed and choreographed by leading television, film, and theatre maker Stacey Haynes (The Lion King, Grease and Hairspray: The School Musical), and co-directed by Tony Award-winning original lyricist Richard Maltby Jr. (Miss. Saigon, Big, Ain't Misbehavin), alongside Tony Nominee and Academy Award-winning original composer David Shire (Big, Saturday Night Fever, Baby). Closer Than Ever is produced by Thomas Hopkins and Michael Quinn for Ginger Quiff Media and Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley and Gio Messale for BroadwayHD.

Dalton Harris comments, "I'm delighted to be part of this incredible revival alongside a wonderfully talented cast and production team. This is such a fun and captivating show and it's a pleasure to be able to bring it to life for audiences to enjoy on BroadwayHD."

Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire said, "We're thrilled to be able to revive this project once again, with a fantastic West End cast at the helm! We're excited to see what the talent will unlock in this brand-new adaptation and can't wait for audiences around the world to witness the magic."

Thomas Hopkins and Michael Quinn of Ginger Quiff Media add, "We're excited to take the next step in our relationship with BroadwayHD to create an original production with this fantastic cast and crew. Although theatres may be re-opening, we still think there is a huge place for digital work allowing people across the world to access high quality entertainment."

Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, co-founders of BroadwayHD, said, "Closer Than Ever is an iconic production and we are looking forward to collaborating with Ginger Quiff Media and such a talented cast and crew to bring this exciting revival to viewers around the world. It's a great way for everyone to enjoy the magic of the West End from the comfort of their living rooms."