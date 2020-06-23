Jodie Steele, Hiba Elchikhe, Marcus Ayton, and More Set For Amies & Clements Virtual Concert This Saturday

The Barn Theatre has announced an all-star West End line up for their fourth virtual concert, The Barn Theatre Presents: The Music of Amies & Clements, which will celebrate the work of award-winning musical theatre composers Stephanie Jayne Amies and Teddy Clements.

The concert, which will be hosted by Barn Theatre producer Jamie Chapman Dixon, is the fourth edition of the Barn Theatre in Cirencester's virtual concert series, The Barn Presents, which celebrates the work of British musical theatre composers.

Amies & Clements are the composers behind the award-winning musical Tomorrow, Maybe and in 2016 they formed the Aardvarks' Can't Jump production company with their close friend and director, Kevin Jones to help workshop and support new musicals.

The concert line up consists of: Josh Andrews (42nd Street), Marcus Ayton (Shrek), Adam Bailey (The Book of Mormon), Rebecca Bailey (Tomorrow, Maybe), Cameron Bernard Jones (Tina the Musical), Esmée Cook, Hiba Elchikhe (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Phoebe Fildes (Assassins, Once), Aidan Harkins (The Importance of Being Earnest), Lucy Ireland, Sam Otto (The State), Evie Rose Lane (Footloose, Just So), Jodie Steele (SIX, Heathers), Bronte Tadman (Ben Hur).

The concert features three performers that have previously performed in Barn Theatre's Built by Barn productions. Aidan Harkins played Kevin McKinnon in the theatre's production of The Importance of Being Earnest (Barn Theatre, Cirencester & Turbine Theatre, London), Evie Rose Lane played the Stove in the theatre's production of the musical Just So and Bronte Tadman has appeared in both the ensemble in A Christmas Carol and as Crystal Wisdom in Patrick Barlow's Ben Hur.

2020 drama school graduate Esmée Cook has also been announced as part of the cast of the Barn Theatre's ongoing online Shakespeare series Bard From the Barn. Aidan Harkins and Bronte Tadman's episodes of the series can be found on the theatres' Facebook and YouTube channels.

The Barn Presents: The Music of Amies & Clements will debut on the Barn Theatre's Facebook and YouTube channels on 27 June 2020 at 7:30pm BST. The concert will be released on the Barn Theatre's Facebook and YouTube channels and will see the musical theatre writers chat with Barn Theatre producer Jamie Chapman Dixon about their careers so far, the creation process behind their songs and special appearances from some of the performers to discuss their experience rehearsing and recording from home.

The theatre has also announced a concert celebrating the music of musical theatre playwright, lyricist and director Annabel Mutale Reed. The Barn Presents: The Music of Annabel Mutale Reed debuting on 11 July 2020 at 7:30pm BST. The line-up for this concert will be announced at a later date.

The announced concerts will bring the total to six British musical theatre writers that have been celebrated as part of the series, with previous virtual concerts celebrating the music of Welsh married award-winning song-writing team Daniel and Laura Curtis, Scottish award-winning composer Finn Anderson, who was recently announced as The Cameron Mackintosh Resident Composer from April 2020, and the award-winning musical theatre composer and book writer Elliot Davis.

