Jan Sport To Star In OSCAR AT THE CROWN; Booking Extends

RuPaul's Drag Race star Jan Sport will make her U.K. musical theatre debut in OSCAR AT THE CROWN, as the production extends due to popular demand at The Crown on Tottenham Court Road through October 30, 2025.

Jan Sport will take on the role of Oscar Wilde beginning September 12, 2025, joining the current cast Kelis Alleyne, Elizabeth Chalmers, Ella Daini, Estelle Denison-French, Luke Farrugia, Zak Marx, Ran Marner, Elinor Morris, Isidro Ridout, Zofia Weretka, and Natalie Yin.

A theatrical dance party experience set in a secret bunker in an Orwellian future, OSCAR AT THE CROWN imagines a world where the only cultural artifacts to survive are reality TV, glitter balls, and the works of Oscar Wilde. Following its success in New York and at the 2023 Edinburgh Festival, the underground dystopian musical invites guests to drink, dance, and join the throng of outcasts in a radical reimagining of the flamboyant literary icon’s rise and fall.

The production is created by The Neon Coven, with concept and book by Mark Mauriello, music, lyrics, and choreography by Andrew Barret Cox, and direction by Shira Milikowsky. The London venue is a new subterranean space developed by Path Entertainment Group and ROYO.