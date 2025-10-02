JUST FOR ONE DAY – THE LIVE AID MUSICAL Extends at Shaftesbury Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical will extend its West End run at the Shaftesbury Theatre. Originally scheduled to end on January 10, the musical will now play through Saturday, February 7, 2026, ahead of a planned refurbishment of the theatre. Tickets are now available for all performances through the final date.

Marking 40 years since the historic 1985 Live Aid concerts in London and Philadelphia, the production donates 10% of all ticket sales to The Band Aid Charitable Trust. To date, the musical has raised more than £1.2 million for the charity.

Just For One Day opened at the Shaftesbury in May 2025 following a North American run at Toronto’s CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre and a record-breaking world premiere at London’s Old Vic, where it became the theatre’s fastest-selling musical ever.

Described by Rolling Stone as “the most fun in the West End right now,” the musical offers a behind-the-scenes look at Live Aid, featuring the music of Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Who, U2, Queen, Madonna, The Police, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, and more.

Cast and Creative Team

The cast includes Kelly Agbowu, Julie Atherton, Jason Battersby, Jordan Cambridge-Taylor, Eloise Davies, Craige Els, Kerry Enright, Ahmed Hamad, Evan Fox Harrison, Matthew Harvey, Fayth Ifil, Melissa Jacques, Hope Kenna, Esme Laudat, AJ Lewis, Freddie Love, Tim Mahendran, Eddie Mann, Jaye Marshall, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky, Jack Michael Stacey, Emily Ooi, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Lukin Simmonds, Jake Small, Tamara Tare, George Ure, and Dyd Wynford.

Written by John O’Farrell and directed by Luke Sheppard, the production features musical supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Matthew Brind, choreography by Ebony Molina, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Fay Fullerton, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Gareth Owen, video and projection design by Andrzej Goulding, and casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical is produced by Jamie Wilson Productions, Kevin McCollum, Sonia Friedman Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Kenny Wax, ATG Entertainment, David & Hannah Mirvish, Nederlander Presentations, Stephen C Byrd, Tilted, No Guarantees Productions, Burnt Umber Productions, Willette & Manny Klausner, Nicole Eisenberg, Hornos/Moellenberg, and The Old Vic, by permission of The Band Aid Charitable Trust.

For the full performance schedule, tickets, and further information, visit theliveaidmusical.com.