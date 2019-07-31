Hampstead Theatre Announces Full Casting For THE KING OF HELL'S PALACE

Hampstead Theatre today announces the full casting for the world premiere of Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig's blazing thriller The King of Hell's Palace. Directed by Michael Boyd, this new play is based on the true story of a whistleblowing heroine and her extraordinary mission to expose a cover-up of epic proportions. The cast includes Aidan Cheng, Celeste Den, Tuyen Do, Christopher Goh, Togo Igawa, Vincent Lai, Kok-Hwa Lie and Millicent Wong.

Henan Province, 1992. China is laying the foundations for global wealth and power - business is booming. Yin-Yin, a young Ministry of Health official, finds herself recruited into a new and unusual trade that boasts infinite stock and infinite demand. But amidst the hype and the soaring profits, she rapidly uncovers an unimaginable secret that will test to the limit her loyalties to her profession, to her family and to her country...

Playwright Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig said:

'I am thrilled to be premiering The King of Hell's Palace at Hampstead Theatre this autumn. The development of this play began six years ago in Salt Lake City with interviews with Dr. Shuping Wang, the former Chinese public health official whose experiences as a whistle-blower in the Henan AIDS crises inspired me to write this play. The story of the Henan Ministry of Health's Plasma Collection Centers, a tale of how government and corporations literally profited off selling the blood of poor people, has long felt to me like a potent way to think about industrialisation and global capitalism. As we grow increasingly conscious of the devastating ecological consequences of ignoring scientific evidence and the generational and societal costs of corporations and governments who privilege profit over people, the themes and questions the play asks are only becoming more relevant and resonant. It is an honour to bring this story to a world premiere production under the skilful eye of the brilliant Michael Boyd, with a remarkable cast of actors. I look forward to sharing The King of Hell's Palace with you in September.'

