Open Letter Criticising Cuts to the Welsh National Opera Signed by Michael Sheen, Ruth Jones, Luke Evans, and More

An open letter has been put together urging the UK government to protect the Welsh National Opera, which has fallen victim to cuts causing issues in its operation. Among those who have signed the letter, organized by Soprano Elizabeth Atherton, are Michael Sheen, Ruth Jones, Luke Evans, and more. A total of 176 signatories are on the letter at this time.

This comes after WNO received a 35% (£2.2 million) reduction in its funding from Arts Council England and an 11.8% reduction in its funding from Arts Council Wales, The Stage reports.

As BroadwayWorld reported last month, WNO will be withdrawing two weeks from its previously announced 2024/2025 Season. The Company will no longer be touring to Bristol Hippodrome in February 2025, and will not be touring to Venue Cymru, Llandudno in May 2025. This is due to the financial hardship caused by the funding cuts.

The letter reads, "Without increased funding in the short term, WNO will be unable to continue to deliver its substantial offer of opera, education and engagement and wellness programmes, providing artistic, community, educational and health benefits across communities the length and breadth of Wales."

Read the full letter below:

This, our statement, signed by 176 figures from the UK and beyond. ⬇️@WelshNatOpera has a unique bi-national funding agreement, as the majority of their mainscale work takes place in theatres across England, alongside copious education, health & community projects. 2/5 #SaveWNO pic.twitter.com/HADQzdWcif — Elizabeth Atherton (@ElizAthertonSop) May 6, 2024

Check out the complete list of signatories:

