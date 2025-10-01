HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES and More Set for Lisa Spirling's Inaugural Season at Stratford East

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lisa Spirling has announced her first season as Artistic Director and Co-CEO of Stratford East, alongside new Executive Director Hanna Streeter and Associate Artistic Director Jade Lewis.

The new season brings world premieres, international collaborations, and acclaimed transfers to the historic East London theatre, reaffirming its mission to tell vital stories that elevate unheard voices.

The programme will include:

HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES – UK Premiere

January 31 – February 28, 2026

By Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich. A co-production with Tectonic Theater Project, this Pulitzer Prize finalist and Lucille Lortel Award winner explores the shocking discovery of a Nazi-era photo album and what it reveals about complicity in history. Conceived and directed by Moisés Kaufman.

CHOIR BOY – London Premiere

March 26 – April 25, 2026

Written by Tarell Alvin McCraney, directed by NANCY MEDINA. Following its award-winning run at Bristol Old Vic, McCraney’s coming-of-age story of identity and brotherhood, underscored by soaring a cappella gospel, makes its London debut.

BLOODSPORT: After Helen of Troy – World Premiere

2026, dates TBC

Written by Ava Pickett, directed by Lisa Spirling. A fierce reimagining of Helen of Troy’s return from war, asking what happens when the woman who “started it all” comes home to finish it.

The season also features previously announced events including Vikki Stone and Tonderai Munyevu’s East London panto Mama Goose (November 21, 2025 – January 3, 2026), Nice n’ Spiky Presents Ed Gamble (November 7), and Stand with Palestinians: Messages from Gaza (November 8). Newly announced one-nighters include A Merry Old Variety Night (December 4), Bring the Laughter (December 8), and Legend – The Music of Bob Marley (May 9, 2026).

Alongside the mainstage season, Stratford East will launch Newham Neighbours, a new community initiative offering free tickets and opportunities to connect with local groups, as well as continuing its acclaimed Young Techs backstage training programme and staging a brand-new Young Company production directed by Lilac Yosiphon.

Lisa Spirling said, “For our first season we’ve been led by open hearts and inquisitive minds. These stories—from Here There Are Blueberries to Choir Boy to Ava Pickett’s electrifying Bloodsport—are vital, joyous, and unafraid to confront who we are. Stratford East has always been a place for bold voices and community connection, and I’m thrilled to carry that legacy forward.”

Ticketing Information

Over 3,500 tickets will be available at £10. Priority booking for members and access customers opens today at 11 a.m. Public booking opens at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 3 via stratfordeast.com.