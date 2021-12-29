HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Cancels Performances Through January 2
Heathers the Musical in the West End has cancelled performances through January 2.
See the tweet below:
Performance Cancellations: 29 Dec 2021 - 2 Jan 2022- Heathers the Musical (@HeathersMusical) December 29, 2021
We are sorry to announce that despite our best efforts to find a way to keep the show going, due to a large number of the company having to isolate all performances of Heathers up to and including 2 January are cancelled. https://t.co/l6wjX9eEhh
With a dazzling book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, Heathers the Musical is based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, and starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. The production is directed by Andy Fickman, with choreography by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, designs by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.
