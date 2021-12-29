Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Cancels Performances Through January 2

Dec. 29, 2021  

Heathers the Musical in the West End has cancelled performances through January 2.

With a dazzling book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, Heathers the Musical is based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, and starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. The production is directed by Andy Fickman, with choreography by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, designs by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

For more information visit: Website: www.heathersthemusical.com


