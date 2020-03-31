Gemma Barnett, Tom Brace, Joanne Clifton and More Join Theatre Together's ALL THE WEB'S A STAGE

Theatre Together, a new collective of over 60 artists and professionals, today announce the an online event featuring a variety of live performances. The funds raised will go towards Acting for Others and Help Musicians to support those in the arts facing hardship now as a result of the virus (virus) pandemic, as well as to The Golsoncott Foundation, supporting individuals or organisations who have been impacted by the crisis to return with a piece of work once the industry begins to recover. Performances will be streamed live on Shakespeare Day, 23 April, a date marked to celebrate the Bard and the performing arts.

In addition, Theatre Together today announce Gemma Barnett, Tom Brace, Joanne Clifton, Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Evangeline Dickson, Rebecca Gilliland, David Hunter, Caroline Kay, Evie Rose Lane, Luke McCall, James McDermott, Tamaryn Payne, Robert Rhodes, Oliver Savile, Cleve September, Noah Thomas, Dylan Turner, Marisha Wallace, Daisy Wood-Davies, Luke Wright, Al and Roddy and Vocal Xtr3me, joining the previously announced Danny Mac, Tom Milner, Jodie Prenger and La Voix. Further line-up and full programme to be announced.

Audiences will be able to watch for free on www.theatretogether.co.uk

To donate please visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/theatre-together





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You