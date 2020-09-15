GODSPELL 50th Anniversary Concert Comes To The West End Musical Drive In For A Live Screening Spectacular

The event takes place on Sunday 4th October, 2.30pm.

Prepare ye the way of Godspell in concert at the West End Musical Drive In! Following the success of the recent 50th anniversary online production, some of the West End's biggest stars will reunite to continue the celebration in an exciting one-off screening with performances from the cast.

The event takes place on Sunday 4th October, 2.30pm.

Godspell is the acclaimed work of renowned composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked; Pippin; The Prince of Egypt) which tells a series of parables leading up to the Passion of Christ. Directed by award-winning Michael Strassen (Billy; Assassins) the screening, which includes visuals filmed from the cast's homes and edited together with striking visual animations, will also feature live performances on stage from cast members Jodie Steele (SIX; Heathers), Danyl Johnson (The X Factor finalist), Jenny Fitzpatrick (Tina, The Musical; Our House), John Barr (The Story of Bart; Tommy), Sally Ann Triplett (Mamma Mia!; Viva Forever), Matthew Croke (Aladdin), and Alison Jiear (Jerry Springer: The Opera).

Starring alongside them with onscreen performances will be Darren Day (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat; Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), Ruthie Henshall (Chicago; Billy Elliot), Jenna Russell (The Bridges of Madison County; Fun Home), Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Natalie Green (The Prince of Egypt; Hair), Shekinah McFarlane (Six; Hair), Ria Jones (Sunset Boulevard; High Society), Lucy Williamson (The Fix; Judy & Liza), Ronald Brian (Beautiful, The Carol King Musical; Newsies), Jerome Bell (The Voice USA; Hairspray) and an ensemble from Italia Conti.

Chris Steward, Producer of West End Musical Drive In comments, "This incredible work drives home a message of hope and community at a time when it has never been more important. We are proud to partner with Ginger Quiff Media to enable audiences to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Godspell and experience live theatre during these unprecedented times."

Thomas Hopkins of Ginger Quiff Media says, "We are thrilled to be able to share this wonderful concert once again, in a new form with stunning live performances.

The online concert managed to raise an incredible £13,638, which will be split across three wonderful charities: Hope Mill Theatre (A Factory of Creativity CIO), Acting For Others, and National AIDS Trust. A percentage of the profits from this event will also be donated to these charities.

Website: www.westendmusicaldrivein.co.uk

Tickets are priced from £65. Tickets are available here for cars and car-free options: www.westendmusicaldrivein.co.uk

