GARRY STARR: CLASSIC PENGUINS Transfers to the Garrick Theatre and Attempts World Record

Following a sell-out extended run at the Arts Theatre, the critically acclaimed hit show Garry Starr: Classic Penguins will transfer to the Garrick Theatre, seating over 700 audience members a night, next February. For four exclusive performances, Garry Starr will continue his mischievous West End adventure at one of London's most historic venues.

In true Garry Starr style, ahead of the transfer he has officially submitted to the Guinness Book of World Records with the application for “Longest cumulative time of full-frontal nudity in a West End stage show.” If verified, this audacious accolade will see Garry officially recognised for taking artistic exposure to entirely new heights in the name of great literature.

Francesca Moody Productions (the Olivier Award-winning team behind Fleabag, Baby Reindeer, and Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder) and Fiery Entertainment in association with MILKE, present this gloriously chaotic show, which sees Garry embark on a noble quest to save books from extinction by performing every Penguin Classic novel ever written. Mostly naked (but with flippers). In the lead up to bringing the show to the Garrick Theatre, Garry Starr will patiently wait the required 12 weeks for Guinness World Records to decide whether his achievement merits recognition as the longest stretch of full nudity on a West End stage.

Garry Starr says, “You are witnessing theatrical history. Having already travelled from Australia to Edinburgh Fringe to the West End, Classic Penguins' popularity has grown so rapidly that we're now moving to the iconic Garrick Theatre. What's more, I believe that by the end of this run I will have spent more time (tastefully) naked on a West End stage than any other performer before me. Talk about artistic exposure! I look forward to continuing to save LIT-ER-A-TU-RE in the name of penguins everywhere.”

In Garry Starr: Classic Penguins, no literary masterpiece is safe from Garry's brilliantly unhinged imagination and lack of clothing. With a blend of slapstick, physical theatre, and anarchic clowning, he delivers a side-splitting celebration of the written word, proving that great literature doesn't always have to be taken too seriously.

Created by Garry Starr (alter ego of Damien Warren-Smith) and produced by Francesca Moody Productions and Fiery Entertainment in association with MILKE, Garry Starr: Classic Penguins promises to bring chaos, culture, comedy, and hopefully a world record to the West End for four unmissable nights this February.