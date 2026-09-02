Future Ritual to Return with CEREMONY Performance Art Festival in Peckham

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Future Ritual’s festival of performance art CEREMONY will return for its second edition, November 25-29. Foregrounding the ritual qualities of performance through an intergenerational and international programme, this year’s festival, curated by Joseph Morgan Schofield considers the ways queers, migrants and others who inhabit the outsides and undersides have tended to mystery, ritual and connection in the shadow of empire and industry. CEREMONY 2026 is Future Ritual’s most ambitious programme to date and follows a sell-out edition of the festival in 2025.

Says Morgan Schofield “The programme offers a rich overview of contemporary performance languages, revealing the ways performance art is influenced by (and influences) theatre, contemporary dance and fine art. Diverse in form and approach, each artist brings a unique presence and perspective to the stage. In particular, Mal Parry's 'Every Law a Tattoo', supported by Barbican's Open Lab programme, and Ron Athey's ritualistic 'ASCLEPEION' lean into the theatrical frame, offering a new approach to theatre making.”

This year’s artists include Ron Athey with the world premiere of Asclepeion on Friday November 27 & Saturday November 28. Five years in the making, this large-scale work is inspired by ancient Greek mysteries and takes place at Copeland Park’s Unit 08. Asclepeion features collaborators including Athens-based artists Hermes Pittakos and Myrgon and extreme vocal and performance artist Carmina Escobar, originally from Mexico now living in Los Angeles.

Launching the festival on Wednesday 25 November, Curtain Call from Pianka Pärna is a live art ballet where performers Wet Mess, Nando Messias and Claudia Palazzo work to undo the perfection of classical ballet training in the context of queer identity and post-Soviet displacement. Curtain Call is accompanied with a live score by Leo Chapman. On the same night and as a double bill, Ireland’s Paul Regan presents All Over [2], a work considering inherited ritual and cultural identity. Known for his intense physicality and appropriation of religious themes, Regan regularly performs in Europe. Both Curtain Call and All Over [2] will take place at the Copeland Gallery.

Thursday 26 November sees another double bill at the Copeland Gallery with trans*disciplinary artist and award-winning designer Mal Parry and Every Law a Tattoo. Since medieval times, UK laws have been inscribed on vellum (calf skin). Inspired by this, Parry’s new performance responds to hostility and legislative violence towards queer and trans people via a collision of contemporary materials, legal histories and traditional craft practices. Opening the evening, emerging artist Eoin McCaul presents TAIBHSE [Ghost] together with sound artist Dilan Kumar. This sensory collaboration explores the way ghosts of touch haunt the body.

Julia Bardsley, whose decades of practice span performance, sculpture and photography presents installation and performance #2:aNALOGUE Abyss iGNITION. This new, durational work foregrounds human-centred creativity in the age of artificial intelligence. Bardsley is joined by collaborators Moa Johansson and Andrew Poppy and the performance will run on the afternoons of Friday 27, Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November at Copeland Park’s Safehouse 2.

Tiziano Cruz returns to the UK following well received performances of his compelling, autobiographical work in 2024. Cruz’s signature fusion of poignancy and provocation reflects the experiences of indigenous Argentinians. He will present a performance lecture on the evening of Copeland Gallery on Friday November 27.

Since the late 1970s, Katherine Meynell has worked across material media, moving image, performance, drawings and artists’ books. Meynell performs dead bird & fallen angels at Copeland Park’s Safehouse 1 on the afternoon of Friday November 27

On the afternoon of Saturday November 28 at the Copeland Gallery, n:u (melissandre varin) performs FREE(HOLD) alongside artists Ãssia Ghendir, Kelvin Atmadibrata, Sel Kofiga and Echo Morgan. Guided by spiritual, material and human encounters, the artists engage with the politics of land ownership and liberation. Simultaneously at Safehouse 1, Dagmar Bilon’s 7 Rooms: Dismantling Grief asks how the practices of dismantling, recycling and transformation might generate new rituals for those living with loss.

Sweden’s prolific Gustaf Broms’s practice draws from nature, exploring the ephemeral fragments of being, between mind and matter. His inaugural UK performance at CEREMONY in 2025 was a sellout success and for 2026, Broms will again perform a durational work on the afternoon of Sunday November 29 at Safehouse 1.

Also on the 29th at the Copeland Gallery, two other durational performance, occupy different areas of the space. Interdisciplinary artist Lynn Lu’s ongoing research is on female health, feminine resilience and sensuality in post-reproductive life while a new commission from artist Rona Lee marks a return after more than twenty years to durational work. In the evening, celebrated performance artist Lois Weaver will close CEREMONY Festival 2026 with the solo work WHAT’S A CHAIR WITHOUT A TABLE, looking at ageing mortality and solitude.

An additional event to CEREMONY 2026 is the next DISCHARGE, a semi regular performance evening curated by Martin O’Brien and featuring Shaun Caton, Daniel Oliver with Claudia Palazzo, selina bonelli, Bart Seng Wen Long with Tommy Burke, and Ewan Hindes. This takes place on Sat 28 November at the Copeland Gallery.

Photo Credit: Pianka Pärna by Devika Bilimoria

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