Review: BBC PROMS: BOND AND BEYOND, Royal Albert Hall

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Bond and Beyond is a celebration of the music behind the long-running spy film franchise known just as much for its title tracks as its depiction of the suavest spy in the British secret service.

First bursting on our screens in 1962 with Sean Connery in Dr No, it is appropriate that this concert is programmed on the 96th anniversary of the actor's birth. The BBC Concert Orchestra, conducted by Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, hit the ground running with Monty Norman's iconic "James Bond Theme".

We are promised a surprise, and this comes just after the interval when Lulu enters the stage to sing her 1974 theme for The Man With The Golden Gun. Her enthusiasm and delivery for the song is undiminished and she gains a warm reception. As the applause and cheers recede, Oliver Tompsett is out for a rousing "Thunderball", complete with that long ending note that caused Tom Jones to pass out in the studio.

A lot of the themes here are composed by John Barry, with eight of his eleven scores included. Omar sings two of the more reflective pieces in the 007 canon: "You Only Live Twice" and, closing the evening, "We Have All The Time In The World", from On His Majesty's Secret Service.

It's also a night for remarkable women to shine, as vocalists Rachel John, Gloria Onitiri, and Naomi Banks more than do justice to tracks like "Nobody Does It Better" (The Spy Who Loved Me), "Goldfinger", "Goldeneye", kd lang's "Surrender" (Tomorrow Never Dies) and "License to Kill".

The contributors to Bond and Beyond

Photo credit: Louise Penn

The programme also looks beyond the expected cuts. Radiohead's unused theme for Spectre, thought to be too dark or melancholy, sparkles, and a couple of fellow 1960s spies get room with themes from The Avengers and The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Nick Mohammed keeps the evening flowing as presenter, joking that this is his audition to become 007 ("usually I'd just do a self tape on my phone). Although his repartee is scripted, it feels warm and affectionate about the franchise - something also apparent in the singers and conductor.

Beyond Barry's contributions, work composed by popular music acts is included - with Duran Duran's "A View to a Kill", Adele's "Skyfall", and Jack White's "Another Way to Die" (Quantum of Solace) sung here by Tompsett and Onitiri.

There's even a cheeky nod to spoof Bond, with music from 1967's Casino Royale, a film with the urbane David Niven finding the silliness in Ian Fleming's novel. And, of course, Shirley Bassey's contribution to three scores cannot be discounted, represented here by "Goldfinger" and "Diamonds Are Forever"; I saw Bassey herself sing both in this very hall back in 2011 at the John Barry Memorial Concert.

Bond and Beyond recognises the impact of both Britain's most popular film franchise and the high profile of its music. Arrangements by Barry Forgie, Kyle Gordon, Guy Barker and Nic Raine up the ante for a sensational night's entertainment.

The BBC Proms continues at The Royal Albert Hall until 13 September

Photo credits: Louise Penn

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