Video: Shakespeare's Globe's AS YOU LIKE IT Cast Sums Up the Plot in 60 Seconds

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Shakespeare's Globe has posted a new video in which the company of As You Like It attempts to summarize the entire plot of the play in about 60 seconds. The video references the comedy's tangled romances and forest hijinks, promising "goodies, baddies and merry men" as the cast races through the story of the Forest of Arden.

The production is playing at The Globe Theatre as part of the venue's Summer 2026 season, with performances scheduled to run until 25 October 2026.

BroadwayWorld's review of the production noted that director Sean Holmes, working with co-director Charlie Josephine, sets the cast within an 18th-century aristocratic court in the opening scenes before the action shifts to Arden.

The 60-second format mirrors a similar promotional video the Globe released for its production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, in which that cast was tasked with condensing its own plot into a single minute. Read more about that video here.

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