Video: Watch the New Trailer For BLOODSPORT: AFTER HELEN OF TROY

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A new trailer has been released for writer Ava Pickett’s Bloodsport: After Helen of Troy, directed by Stratford East Artistic Director Lisa Spirling, ahead of its world premiere at Stratford East from 3 September – 10 October 2026. Check out the video here!

The cast includes Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey, ITV & Focus Features; upcoming film The Queen of Fashion) as Helen and Laura Aikman (Gavin & Stacey, BBC; upcoming new series of Line of Duty, BBC) as Cee, Olivier Award-winning actress Maimuna Memon (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Donmar Warehouse; Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Crucible Theatre/ National Theatre) as Dani, Gerard Monaco (Richard II, Bridge Theatre; Dear England, BBC) as Mario, Ethan Moorhouse (The Moment, Studio365; I Know I Know I Know, Southwark Playhouse) as Messenger, Emma Monnickendam (Sisters in Arms, BBC; Hope, Clean Break/Royal Court Theatre) as Hermione, Jay Taylor (Wolf Hall/Bring Up The Bodies, Swan Theatre/ West End/ Broadway; Midsomer Murders, ITV) as Marcus, Ellie Turner(Summerfolk, National Theatre; 2:22 A Ghost Story, West End) as Chloe and Joshua-Alexander Williams (Romeo & Juliet, The Jamie Lloyd Company; Animal Farm, Stratford East/Leeds Playhouse/Nottingham Playhouse) as Luke.

Years after she walked out on her family, Helen has returned home after a war fought in her name. Her husband celebrates, her childhood friend Cee does not. Over the course of this first fragile night of peace time, wounds reopen, loyalties fracture and the true cost of a woman's choice to leave her life is made clear.

A play about friendship, motherhood, and what happens when the woman whose face started a war, returns home to finish it.

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