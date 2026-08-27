Video: Inside FENCES Rehearsals at Lyric Hammersmith

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Fences is heading to Lyric Hammersmith, and the theatre has posted a rehearsal trailer offering an early glimpse of the cast at work on August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

Wilson's drama centers on family, race and the American Dream, offering what the theatre describes as a deeply human portrait of grief, love and what it means to be a family in post-war Black America. The play has not been staged in the UK in a decade, making this run a notable return for the work. Daniel Bailey directs the production, which stars Ray Fearon, Madeline Appiah, Josh Tedeku, Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Everal A Walsh and Simon-Anthony Rhoden.

The staging is a co-production between Headlong, Leeds Playhouse, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and HOME Manchester, bringing together four companies for the run. The production is supported by Charles Holloway OBE, and tickets are on sale now for the engagement, which runs 06 to 31 October.

The rehearsal footage gives audiences a preview of the ensemble's work before the play opens to the public, continuing Lyric Hammersmith's practice of sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of its productions in the lead-up to their runs.

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