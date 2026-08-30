Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Stars Break Down Songs In Director's Cut Series

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Hampstead Theatre's UK premiere production of Kimberly Akimbo is the subject of a new Director's Cut video from Official London Theatre, in which stars Maria Friedman and Alice Fearn, along with the Kimberly Akimbo creative team, chat through two songs from the show. The video breaks the conversation into two chapters, covering 'Better' and 'This Time,' with timestamps allowing viewers to jump directly to each discussion.

Kimberly Akimbo is the award-winning musical by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori, built around a teenage girl living with a rare aging condition and the eccentric family surrounding her. Friedman plays the title role of Kimberly Lavaco, while Fearn takes on the part of Debra.

The production marks the musical's UK premiere and is currently running at Hampstead Theatre, following previews that began in late August. The Director's Cut format gives Friedman and Fearn space to walk through specific musical moments alongside the creative team, offering a closer look at how the two songs function within the larger production.

Details on the sitzprobe for the production, where the cast first rehearses with the full orchestra, were previously shared by Hampstead Theatre ahead of the show's opening.

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