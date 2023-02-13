Full Company Announced for TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary UK Tour

Rehearsals began today (Monday 13 February 2023) for the Tony Award-winning Titanic The Musical which embarks on a tour of the UK from 16 March 2023.

Presented by Danielle Tarento in association with Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Harmonia, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W Batman, the production will open at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley on 16 March 2023, 10 years since it made its critically acclaimed debut at Southwark Playhouse in London.

The cast is: Martin Allanson (J. Bruce Ismay), Valda Akiks (Ida Straus), Graham Bickley (Captain Edward Smith), Sam Brown (Frederick Fleet), James Darch (Edgar Beane), David Delve (Isidor Straus), Catherine Digges (Head Maid), Adam Filipe (Frederick Barrett), Emily George (Kate Murphy), Luke Harley (Andrew Latimer), Emma Harrold (Lady Caroline Neville), Alastair Hill (Harold Bride), Abi Hudson (Maid), Barnaby Hughes (Herbert Pitman/Henry Etches), Paul Kemble (Joseph Boxhall), Niamh Long (Kate Mullins), Matthew McDonald (Charles Clarke), Ian McLarnon (Thomas Andrews), Danny Michaels (Joseph Bell), Chris Nevin (Jim Farrell), Jack North (Charles Lightoller), Joseph Peacock (Bellboy/Wallace Hartley), Billy Roberts (William McMaster Murdoch), Bree Smith (Alice Beane) and Lucie-Mae Summer (Kate McGowan). Cast biographies be downloaded here.

Following it's launch in Bromley, the tour will go on to the Grand Theatre, Blackpool, Newcastle Theatre Royal, Grand Opera House, Belfast, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Birmingham Hippodrome, Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent, Norwich Theatre Royal, Cardiff New Theatre, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Wycombe Swan, Hull New Theatre, Hall for Cornwall, Truro, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, Edinburgh Festival Theatre, The Orchard Theatre Dartford, The Lowry in Salford, New Victoria Theatre in Woking, and Sheffield Lyceum and Liverpool Empire Theatre, completing the tour on 29 July 2023.

Producer Danielle Tarento said 'We are so excited to have our brilliant new cast together to begin rehearsals for this 10th anniversary production. After the couple of years that we've all lived through, to be able to mark this anniversary by revisiting some favourite venues from the last tour and also bringing the show to some wonderful new ones feels especially joyful'.

In the final hours of 14th April 1912, the RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg and 'the unsinkable ship' slowly sank. It was one of the most tragic disasters of the 20th Century. 1517 men, women and children lost their lives.

Based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Titanic The Musical is a stunning and stirring production focusing on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of her passengers who each boarded with stories and personal ambitions of their own. All innocently unaware of the fate awaiting them, the Third Class immigrants' dream of a better life in America, the Second Class imagine they too can join the lifestyles of the rich and famous, whilst the millionaire Barons of the First Class anticipate legacies lasting forever.

With music and lyrics by Maury Yeston (Nine, Grand Hotel) and a book by Peter Stone (Woman of the Year and 1776), the pair have collectively won an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, an Olivier Award and three Tony Awards.

The original Broadway production of Titanic The Musical won five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book. This new production celebrates the 10th anniversary of its London premiere where it won sweeping critical acclaim across the board.

The director is Thom Southerland, the set and costume designer is David Woodhead, the lighting designer is Howard Hudson, the sound designer is Andrew Johnson, musical staging is by Cressida Carré, musical supervision is by Mark Aspinall and new musical arrangements are by Ian Weinberger.

TITANIC THE MUSICAL TOUR DATES - 2023

16 - 18 March

Churchill Theatre, Bromley

20 -25 March

Grand Theatre, Blackpool

27 March - 1 April

Newcastle Theatre Royal

4 - 8 April

Grand Opera House, Belfast

11 - 15 April

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

18 - 22 April

Birmingham Hippodrome

24-29 April

Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent

1 - 6 May

Norwich Theatre Royal

9 - 13 May

New Theatre, Cardiff

15 - 20 May

Nottingham Theatre Royal

22 - 27 May

Wycombe Swan

29 May - 3 June

Hull New Theatre

5-10 June

Hall for Cornwall, Truro

13-17 June

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

19 - 24 June

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

27 June - 1 July

Orchard Theatre, Dartford

4 - 8 July

The Lowry, Salford

10-15 July

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

18 - 22 July

Sheffield Lyceum

24 - 29 July

Empire Theatre, Liverpool