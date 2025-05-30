Full Cast Set for THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE THE MUSICAL at Windsor Theatre Royal

The Roald Dahl Story Company has revealed the full cast for the family musical based on Roald Dahl’s THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE.



Taya Ming will play The Enormous Crocodile, with Nia Stephen as Trunky the Elephant, Ryan Crellin-Simpson as Humpy Rumpy the Hippopotamus, Alison Arnopp as Roly Poly Bird, Siobhan Athwal as Muggle Wump the Monkey and Eleanor Ambekar as Swing.



Following hit seasons at Leeds Playhouse in 2023 and Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in 2024, THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE THE MUSICAL will open at Windsor Theatre Royal on 8 August 2025 before returning to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre from 15 August – 7 September 2025.



THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE THE MUSICAL will also play a Christmas season at Lowry, Salford from Tuesday 9 December 2025 until Sunday 4 January 2026. Casting for Lowry’s season is to be announced at a later date.



‘For my lunch today I would like… a nice juicy little child!’ The Enormous Crocodile is weaving his way through the jungle in search of delicious little fingers and squidgy podgy knees... Only the other jungle creatures can foil his secret plans and clever tricks, but they’re going to have to find a large amount of courage to stop this greedy brute.



This mischievous musical based on Roald Dahl’s snappy book has toe-tapping tunes by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, a rib-tickling book and lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra, and additional music and lyrics by Tom Brady. Developed and directed by Emily Lim, it features a menagerie of puppets by co-director and puppetry designer Toby Olié, with set and costume design by Fly Davis and puppetry co-designed and supervised by Daisy Beattie.

