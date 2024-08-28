Full Cast Set For The RSC's OTHELLO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Full casting has been announced for the RSC's forthcoming production of Shakespeare's Othello which runs in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon between 11 October and 23 November.

As previously announced, the Tony award-nominated actor John Douglas Thompson (Till, Theatre for A New Audience's The Merchant of Venice) makes his RSC debut in the title role, with Will Keen (The Crown, Wolf Hall) as Iago, Juliet Rylance (McMafia, Perry Mason) as Desdemona and Anastasia Hille as Emilia.

Joining them are Al Barclay (Lodovico), Scott Brooksbank (Montano), Ricardo Castro (Messenger), John Paul Connolly (Duke of Venice), Jason Eddy (Sailor), Kevin N Golding (Clown), Edward Hogg (Cassio), Colin Hurley (Brabantio), Madeleine Hyland (Bianca), Graham Mackay-Bruce (Senator), Johan Munir (Officer), Jonathan Oliver (Gratiano), Finlay Paul (Ensemble), Andrew Price (Senator), Claire Redcliffe (Ensemble) and Jethro Skinner (Roderigo).

This new production is directed by Tim Carroll (Artistic Director of Canada's Shaw Festival and director of the award-winning Twelfth Night and Richard III featuring Mark Rylance at Shakespeare's Globe, in the West End and on Broadway). In 2008 he directed The Merchant of Venice for the RSC.

Director, Tim Carroll, said: “It's a big thing to be asked to direct one of the great plays by one of the great theatre companies. I came into theatre because I wanted Shakespeare to be at the centre of my life, so of course I have always felt a deep affinity with the RSC. It is the world's meeting place for everyone who loves these miraculous plays.

“To be in at the beginning of such a profoundly important new chapter in the life of the company is a deep privilege: I am so inspired by Daniel and Tamara's vision for what the RSC can be. The fact that so many amazing actors have signed on to that vision says everything. I can't wait to be part of this story.”

John Douglas Thompson's theatre credits include: Broadway: King Lear, Carousel, Jitney, A Time to Kill, Cyrano de Bergerac, Julius Caesar. Off Broadway: Satchmo At The Waldorf (Westside Theater), Endgame, and The Emperor Jones at (Irish Rep), Hamlet, Julius Caesar, Troilus & Cressida; all at (New York Shakespeare Festival), King Lear (Yale Rep), The Forest (Classic Stage Company), Hedda Gabler (New York Theater Workshop), Tamburlaine, The Merchant of Venice, Othello, The Father, A Doll's House, Macbeth, Oroonoko; all at (Theater For A New Audience), Women Beware Women (Red Bull) Regional: Inherit The Wind (Pasadena Playhouse), The Iceman Cometh (Brooklyn Academy of Music/Goodman Theater), The Tempest (Commonwealth Shakespeare Company), Man In The Ring (Huntington Theater), Hamlet (ACT), Jesus Hopped The ‘A' Train (Wilma Theater), Joe Turner's Come And Gone (Mark Taper Forum), Antony And Cleopatra (Hartford Stage), Henry IV (Chicago Shakespeare), King Lear, Red Velvet, All's Well That Ends Well, Richard III, The Dreamer Examines His Pillow, Comedy of Errors: all at (Shakespeare & Company), Antigone, Ohio State Murders, Richard II, The Idiots Karamazov, Henry V, Mother Courage, Marat Sade, The Winter's Tale; all at (American Repertory Theater) Measure For Measure, and Christmas Carol (Trinity Rep Theater)

Television credits include: The Gilded Age (HBO), Mare of Easttown (HBO), For Life (ABC), and The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO), and Law & Order (NBC), Madam Secretary (CBS), Conviction (NBC), Person of Interest (CBS) and Gravity (STARZ).

Film credits include: High and Low (upcoming), Till, The Letter Room, 21 Bridges, The 355, Let Them All Talk, Wolves, The Bourne Legacy, Glass Chin, Midway and Malcolm X.

