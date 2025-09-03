Full Cast Set For THE BODYGUARD UK and Europe Tour

The production opens at Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre on Saturday 20 September 2025.
The full company has been announced for the UK and Europe tour of the award-winning smash hit musical THE BODYGUARD. The production opens at Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre on Saturday 20 September 2025.
Joining the previously announced Sidonie Smith as Rachel Marron, Adam Garcia as Frank Farmer, Sasha Monique as Nicki Marron and Matt Milburn as Sy Spector, will be John Macaulay as Bill Devaney, Jonathan Alden as Tony, James-Lee Harris as Stalker and Ryan Bennett as Ray Court. The role of Fletcher will be shared by Rio Chigwedere, Cale Cole, Prince Conteh and Mason Dyett.
The company is completed by Taylor Bridges, Kayne Gordon, Ohaana Greaves, Mireia Mambo, Alice Readie, Theo UK Rose, Emma-Jane Smith, Yiota Theo, Luke Walsh, Luke Woollaston and Zirihi Zadi.
At certain performances, the role of Rachel Marron will be played by Mireia Mambo.
Full tour schedule can be found below. Further casting to be announced soon. www.thebodyguardmusical.com.
Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don't expect is to fall in love. A romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.
Based on Lawrence Kasdan's 1992 Oscar nominated Warner Bros. movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD, directed by Thea Sharrock with book by Oscar winning Alex Dinelaris, had its world premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End and was nominated for four Olivier Awards. A sell out 18 month UK and Ireland tour followed, before the show returned to the West End at the Dominion Theatre ahead of two further sell out tours of the UK and Ireland in 2018/19 and 2023.
To date, THE BODYGUARD has played to over 3.9 million people in 15 countries and 45 US cities. Countries include the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Italy, Australia, Spain, France, the US, Austria and Japan.
SAturday 20 – Saturday 27 September 2025
The Alexandra, Birmingham
Https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-bodyguard/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/
On Sale Now
Wednesday 1 – Saturday 4 October 2025
Winter Gardens, Blackpool
Https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events/the-bodyguard/
ON Sale Now
Monday 6 – Saturday 11 October 2025
New Theatre, Oxford
Https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-bodyguard/new-theatre-oxford/
ON Sale Now
Tuesday 14 – Saturday 18 October 2025
His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen
Https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/the-bodyguard-2/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 21 – Saturday 25 October 2025
Milton Keynes Theatre
Https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-bodyguard/milton-keynes-theatre/
ON Sale Now
Monday 3 – Saturday 8 November 2025
Regent Theatre, Stoke
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 25 November – Sunday 14 December 2025
Zurich, Theater 11
Https://www.eventim.de/artist/the-bodyguard-the-musical/
On Sale Now
Wednesday 17 December 2025 – Sunday 4 January 2026
Munich, Deutsches Theater
Https://shop.atgtickets.de/bodyguard-musical
On Sale Now
2026
Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 January 2026
Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
Https://trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend
On Sale Now
Monday 19 – Saturday 31 January 2026
Palace Theatre, Manchester
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 3 – Saturday 7 February 2026
Truro, Hall For Cornwall
Https://www.hallforcornwall.co.uk/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 10 – Saturday 14 February 2026
Sheffield Lyceum Theatre
Https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/the-bodyguard-2026
On Sale Now
Monday 16 – Saturday 21 February 2026
Wimbledon New Theatre
New Wimbledon Theatre Box Office | Buy Tickets Online | Atg Tickets
On Sale Now
Monday 23 -saturday 28 February 2026
Cheltenham Everyman Theatre
Https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/shows/the-bodyguard/#tickets
On Sale Now
Wednesday 11 – Sunday 29 March 2026
Berlin, Admiralspalast
Https://shop.atgtickets.de/bodyguard-musical
On Sale Now
Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.
Wednesday 1 – Sunday 12 April 2026
Frankfurt, Alte Oper
Https://shop.atgtickets.de/bodyguard-musical
On Sale Now
Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.
Tuesday 21 – Saturday 25 April 2026
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
On Sale Now
Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.
Monday 27 April – Saturday 2 May 2026
Sunderland Empire
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/
On Sale Now
Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.
Tuesday 5 – Saturday 9 May 2026
Belfast Grand Opera House
On Sale Now
Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.
Tuesday 12 – Saturday 16 May 2026
Curve, Leicester
Https://www.curveonline.co.uk/
On Sale Now
Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.
Monday 18 -saturday 23 May 2026
Edinburgh Playhouse
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/
On Sale Now
Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.
Monday 25 – Saturday 30 May 2026
Glasgow King's Theatre
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/
On Sale Now
Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.
Monday 1 – Saturday 6 June 2026
Venue Cymru, Llandudno
On Sale Now
Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.
Monday 8 – Saturday 13 June 2026
Alhambra Theatre, Bradford
Https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/
On Sale Now
Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.
Monday 15 – Saturday 20 June 2026
Liverpool Empire
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/
On Sale Now
Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.
Monday 22 – Saturday 27 June 2026
Norwich Theatre Royal
Https://norwichtheatre.org/
On Sale Now
Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.
Monday 29 June – Saturday 4 July 2026
New Victoria Theatre, Woking
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/
On Sale Now
Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.
Monday 6 – Saturday 11 July 2026
Plymouth Theatre Royal
On Sale Now
Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.
Monday 13 – Saturday 18 July 2026
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
On Sale Now
Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.
Monday 20 – Saturday 25 July 2026
Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
On Sale Now
Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.
Monday 27 – Saturday 1 August 2026
Newcastle Theatre Royal
Https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/
On Sale Now
Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.
Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 August 2026
Bristol Hippodrome
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/
On Sale Now
Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.
Monday 17 – Saturday 22 August 2026
Eastbourne Congress Theatre
Https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/
On Sale Now
Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.
Monday 24 – Saturday 29 August 2026
Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
On Sale Now
Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.
