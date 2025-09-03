Full Cast Set For THE BODYGUARD UK and Europe Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The full company has been announced for the UK and Europe tour of the award-winning smash hit musical THE BODYGUARD. The production opens at Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre on Saturday 20 September 2025.

Joining the previously announced Sidonie Smith as Rachel Marron, Adam Garcia as Frank Farmer, Sasha Monique as Nicki Marron and Matt Milburn as Sy Spector, will be John Macaulay as Bill Devaney, Jonathan Alden as Tony, James-Lee Harris as Stalker and Ryan Bennett as Ray Court. The role of Fletcher will be shared by Rio Chigwedere, Cale Cole, Prince Conteh and Mason Dyett.

The company is completed by Taylor Bridges, Kayne Gordon, Ohaana Greaves, Mireia Mambo, Alice Readie, Theo UK Rose, Emma-Jane Smith, Yiota Theo, Luke Walsh, Luke Woollaston and Zirihi Zadi.

At certain performances, the role of Rachel Marron will be played by Mireia Mambo.

Full tour schedule can be found below. Further casting to be announced soon. www.thebodyguardmusical.com.

Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don't expect is to fall in love. A romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.

Based on Lawrence Kasdan's 1992 Oscar nominated Warner Bros. movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD, directed by Thea Sharrock with book by Oscar winning Alex Dinelaris, had its world premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End and was nominated for four Olivier Awards. A sell out 18 month UK and Ireland tour followed, before the show returned to the West End at the Dominion Theatre ahead of two further sell out tours of the UK and Ireland in 2018/19 and 2023.

To date, THE BODYGUARD has played to over 3.9 million people in 15 countries and 45 US cities. Countries include the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Italy, Australia, Spain, France, the US, Austria and Japan.

Tour Dates

SAturday 20 – Saturday 27 September 2025

The Alexandra, Birmingham

Https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-bodyguard/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/

On Sale Now

Wednesday 1 – Saturday 4 October 2025

Winter Gardens, Blackpool

Https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events/the-bodyguard/

ON Sale Now

Monday 6 – Saturday 11 October 2025

New Theatre, Oxford

Https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-bodyguard/new-theatre-oxford/

ON Sale Now

Tuesday 14 – Saturday 18 October 2025

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

Https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/the-bodyguard-2/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 21 – Saturday 25 October 2025

Milton Keynes Theatre

Https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-bodyguard/milton-keynes-theatre/

ON Sale Now

Monday 3 – Saturday 8 November 2025

Regent Theatre, Stoke

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 25 November – Sunday 14 December 2025

Zurich, Theater 11

Https://www.eventim.de/artist/the-bodyguard-the-musical/

On Sale Now

Wednesday 17 December 2025 – Sunday 4 January 2026

Munich, Deutsches Theater

Https://shop.atgtickets.de/bodyguard-musical

On Sale Now

2026

Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 January 2026

Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Https://trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend

On Sale Now

Monday 19 – Saturday 31 January 2026

Palace Theatre, Manchester

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 3 – Saturday 7 February 2026

Truro, Hall For Cornwall

Https://www.hallforcornwall.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 10 – Saturday 14 February 2026

Sheffield Lyceum Theatre

Https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/the-bodyguard-2026

On Sale Now

Monday 16 – Saturday 21 February 2026

Wimbledon New Theatre

New Wimbledon Theatre Box Office | Buy Tickets Online | Atg Tickets

On Sale Now

Monday 23 -saturday 28 February 2026

Cheltenham Everyman Theatre

Https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/shows/the-bodyguard/#tickets

On Sale Now

Wednesday 11 – Sunday 29 March 2026

Berlin, Admiralspalast

Https://shop.atgtickets.de/bodyguard-musical

On Sale Now

Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.

Wednesday 1 – Sunday 12 April 2026

Frankfurt, Alte Oper

Https://shop.atgtickets.de/bodyguard-musical

On Sale Now

Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.

Tuesday 21 – Saturday 25 April 2026

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Https://www.mayflower.org.uk/

On Sale Now

Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.

Monday 27 April – Saturday 2 May 2026

Sunderland Empire

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

On Sale Now

Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.

Tuesday 5 – Saturday 9 May 2026

Belfast Grand Opera House

Https://www.goh.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.

Tuesday 12 – Saturday 16 May 2026

Curve, Leicester

Https://www.curveonline.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.

Monday 18 -saturday 23 May 2026

Edinburgh Playhouse

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

On Sale Now

Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.

Monday 25 – Saturday 30 May 2026

Glasgow King's Theatre

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

On Sale Now

Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.

Monday 1 – Saturday 6 June 2026

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

Https://www.venuecymru.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.

Monday 8 – Saturday 13 June 2026

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

Https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.

Monday 15 – Saturday 20 June 2026

Liverpool Empire

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

On Sale Now

Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.

Monday 22 – Saturday 27 June 2026

Norwich Theatre Royal

Https://norwichtheatre.org/

On Sale Now

Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.

Monday 29 June – Saturday 4 July 2026

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/

On Sale Now

Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.

Monday 6 – Saturday 11 July 2026

Plymouth Theatre Royal

Https://theatreroyal.com/

On Sale Now

Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.

Monday 13 – Saturday 18 July 2026

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Https://trch.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.

Monday 20 – Saturday 25 July 2026

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

Https://www.wmc.org.uk/

On Sale Now

Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.

Monday 27 – Saturday 1 August 2026

Newcastle Theatre Royal

Https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.

Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 August 2026

Bristol Hippodrome

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/

On Sale Now

Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.

Monday 17 – Saturday 22 August 2026

Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.

Monday 24 – Saturday 29 August 2026

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

Https://marlowetheatre.com/

On Sale Now

Casting For The Role Of Frank Farmer To Be Announced.