Full Cast Announced For 4000 MILES At The Old Vic, Starring Eileen Atkins and Timothee Chalamet

The Old Vic today announces full casting for Amy Herzog's Pulitzer Prize for Drama nominated play 4000 Miles, directed by Matthew Warchus with Eileen Atkins and Timothée Chalamet in the lead roles. Philippine Velge and Siu-See Hung complete the cast of 4000 Miles which opens at The Old Vic on 16 April 2020 with previews from 06 April.

At the beginning of the summer 21-year-old Leo set out from the West Coast cycling across America with his best friend. After weeks of radio silence, no one is more surprised than his 91-year-old grandmother, Vera, when Leo turns up on her Manhattan doorstep in the middle of the night.

His life just starting, hers nearly ended, in a faded Greenwich Village apartment their griefs collide.

4000 Miles is part of Matthew Warchus' Season 5 joining Endgame (in a double bill with Rough for Theatre II) and Local Hero.





