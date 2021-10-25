Fireworks Festival Announced At Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace has confirmed that its much-loved annual Fireworks Festival will be returning this winter, following an enforced year off in 2020. Taking place on one night - Saturday 6 November - visitors will be welcomed to the Palace's beautiful park , which provides plenty of space for everyone to enjoy the fun.

The venue will be taking on a full Festival feel, with outdoor live music, DJs and street food spread around the site. Award-winning BBC DJ and champion of party-starting soul, garage and RnB, Trevor Nelson, will head the bill with a big set of classics.

Against the backdrop of Ally Pally's breath-taking, panoramic views of London, the now legendary firework display will light up the epic skyline, sound-tracked by a specially curated playlist. There will be a gigantic family area, including fire juggling and other entertainment, with plenty of space for families to celebrate the evening together. You can step inside the Palace itself, with the ice rink featuring an ice disco, while the Great Hall will be transformed,

as is now tradition, into the UK's largest German Bier Festival, with an accompaniment of pulsating live music, including tribute act Wannabee: The Spice Girls Show.

The Alexandra Palace Fireworks Festival continues the long-held tradition of spectacular displays held in the grounds of the Palace. Dating back over 140 years this has included astonishing recreations of the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in The Last Days of Pompeii and Destruction of the Spanish Armada on the boating lake. The Festival continues to celebrate Alexandra Palace's story of innovation and entertainment whilst shining a light on its work with communities across Haringey.

The Festival will run from 4pm-10.45pm with tickets costing £12 for an adult, £9 for 11-15 year olds and £2 for under-10s (all prices + booking fee). Full information is available at https://fireworks.london/

Simon Fell, Alexandra Palace's Fireworks Festival director, said: "We can't wait. The Ally Pally Fireworks Festival is an institution, the go-to display for London and the surrounding areas. It's one of the biggest events in our calendar, so we delighted to confirm plans for this November. We'll be bringing you all the classics - spectacular fireworks and a massive bonfire - plus loads more. It's more than just a display, with live entertainment, in all its forms, spread across the site to give a winter festival feel like nothing else.

"We're blessed with lots of space and will be using the whole site, so that people have plenty of room to get comfortable, relax and enjoy themselves. With one night instead of the usual two, I'd encourage people to snap up tickets early. And we look forward to welcoming you up here for a night of celebration."

Visitors will have to show proof of their NHS covid status via NHS Covid Pass, text or email in order to gain entry to the event.