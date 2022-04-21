FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD Opens at Theatre Royal Stratford East in June

The inspiring girl power musical, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World, produced by Kenny Wax Family Entertainment in association with MAST Mayflower Studios, will open at Theatre Royal Stratford East from 15 June to 17 July (Press Performance Tuesday 21 June 2022).

This empowering stage adaptation is brought to life by an incredible cast and creative team, based on the book of the same name by Suffragette descendant Kate Pankhurst. The cast are Kirstie Skivington (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Apollo Theatre and The Crucible Sheffield; Jesus Christ Superstar, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre; Bend It Like Beckham, Phoenix Theatre), Kudzai Mangombe (Malindadzimu, Hampstead Theatre), Elise Zavou (Red Riding Hood, Theatre Royal Stratford East) and Clarice Julianda (Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, UK tour). Returning to the show are Renée Lamb (SIX, West End; Be More Chill, The Other Palace and Shaftesbury Theatre; Little Shop of Horrors, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Christina Modestou (SIX, West End; We Will Rock You, Dominion Theatre; In The Heights, Southwark Playhouse) and Jade Kennedy (The Snow Queen, Brighton Open Air Theatre; Billy Elliot, Victoria Palace Theatre).

Celebrated - and often forgotten - women from history are brought to life on stage, including Rosa Parks, Sacagawea, Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie, Mary Seacole, Frida Kahlo, Jane Austen, and Pankhurst's own relative Emmeline. When inquisitive heroine Jade breaks away from her school trip to the local museum to peek at the Gallery of Greatness, she meets iconic women from the past, such as explorers, scientists, artists and secret agents. This thrilling musical is full of incredible characters, inspirational moments and a soundtrack that packs a popstar punch.

The creative team bringing this uplifting stage show to audiences across the UK consists of renowned dramatist Chris Bush (Pericles, National Theatre; Faustus: That Damned Woman, Headlong), with music by Miranda Cooper (Girls Aloud; Kylie Minogue) and Jennifer Decilveo (Miley Cyrus; Ben Platt) and live arrangements by Jen Green (Beverley Knight; Pixie Lott), director Amy Hodge (Mr Gum and The Dancing Bear - The Musical!, the National Theatre), designer Joanna Scotcher (Emilia, Shakespeare's Globe/Vaudeville Theatre), choreographer Dannielle Lecointe (Dick Whittington, the National Theatre), lighting designer Zoe Spurr (Emilia, Shakespeare's Globe/Vaudeville Theatre) and sound designer Carolyn Downing (Summer & Smoke, Almeida/Duke of York's Theatre).

Performances run 15 June - 17 July 2022.

Box Office: stratfordeast.com | 020 8534 0310