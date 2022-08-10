Extra Performance Added For SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL Starring Jennifer Saunders and Beverley Knight At London's Eventim Apollo

Due to overwhelming demand, the acclaimed new production of Sister Act The Musical has added an additional performance to the run at London's Eventim Apollo, meaning the show's final performance in its star-studded limited run is now on Sunday 28 August at 8.00pm. This will be the last chance to see Jennifer Saunders, Beverley Knight and Keala Settle in their showstopping roles as Mother Superior, Deloris Van Cartier and Sister Mary Patrick, before the production heads out on a UK and Ireland tour.

Producer Jamie Wilson said today "'We are thrilled to announce an additional final performance of Sister Act The Musical, following a record-breaking run at London's Eventim Apollo, where it will have been seen by over 150,000 people in 6 weeks. We have been overwhelmed with the incredible responses and support from our audiences and are so pleased to offer a special final chance to see this star-studded company."

The London production also stars Lesley Joseph as Sister Mary Lazarus, Clive Rowe as Eddie Souther and Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert, alongside Jeremy Secomb, Graham McDuff, Tricia Deighton, Lori Haley Fox, Damian Buhagiar, Tom Hopcroft, Bradley Judge, Tanya Edwards, Gabrielle Davina Smith, Castell Parker, Catherine Millsom, Anne Smith, Emma Ralston, Bleu Woodward, Tanisha Butterfield, Jermaine Woods, Michael Ward, Caroline Bateson, Jamie Jonathan and Marina Tavolieri.

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found - a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg.

