Eva Noblezada, Samantha Barks, and More Take Part in 'I Dare You' Charity Single To Be Released On 16 March

The Make A Difference Trust today announce the release of the charity single I Dare You. The track featuring a host of stars of the West End stage will be released on Tuesday 16 March 2021, to mark the anniversary of the day UK Theatres went dark in 2020.

Bringing the indomitable spirit of the West End together in one glorious celebration, the cover of the hit Kelly Clarkson track is the perfect anthem for a community who may not have the stage, but still have a voice.

Stars taking part include Amie Atkinson, Samantha Barks, Sharon D Clarke, Kerry Ellis, Shaun Escoffery, Shanay Holmes, Francesca Jackson, Cassidy Janson, Aisha Jawando, Tosh Wanogho-Maud, Jamie Muscato, Eva Noblezada, Natalie Paris, Jay Perry, Louise Redknapp, Oliver Tompsett, Faye Tozer, Sally Ann Triplett, Rachel Tucker, Marisha Wallace and Layton Williams.

Every musical that was open in the West End when the theatres closed, together with some that should have premiered in 2020, is represented on the track with artists from: 9 to 5, &Juliet, Back to the Future, The Book of Mormon, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hanson, Disney's The Lion King, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Frozen, Hairspray, Hamilton, Hello Dolly, Mamma Mia, Mary Poppins, Matilda the Musical, Les Misérables, Only Fools and Horses the Musical, The Phantom of the Opera, The Prince of Egypt, Pretty Woman, Six, Thriller Live, Tina Waitress and Wicked.

Pre-save link: https://slinky.to/IDareYou

From their own homes, over 200 members of the theatre community have been a part of this very unique version. Produced by Steve Anderson, best known for his work with Kylie Minogue, Westlife, Steps and Leona Lewis, the track is paired with a stunning music video, available to view on the MAD Trust's YouTube channel from 9am on Tuesday 16 March.

The track will be released on all streaming platforms, and the video will be available to view at: www.youtube.com/user/MADTrustTV

The Make A Difference Trust has always been about community; the theatre community coming together to help those in need.

In May last year, The Trust revived and repurposed their Emergency Fund in order to support those on stage and behind the scenes experiencing hardship because of the Coronavirus crisis. Every penny received will be used to support those in the theatre industry in need during these difficult times.

Melanie Tranter, Chair of the Make a Difference Trust said, "Since the Make A Difference Trust was established in 2008 the theatre community have joined together with us to raise funds for those less fortunate than themselves. They have entertained us, made us laugh and cheer, sing and stamp our feet in evenings of pure joy. They have given their time, talent and love so generously to raise funds to support those in need. Now, it's our turn to support them. Every penny received from this initiative will go directly to theatre professionals in the UK who are affected by the theatre closures as a result of this crisis. We will work tirelessly to ensure grants are paid swiftly, and directly to those in need."

To donate or apply visit: www.madtrust.org.uk