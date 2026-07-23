EDINBURGH 2026: The Body I Left in Susquehanna National Forest Q&A

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BWW caught up with director and writer Katie Kunkel & Tom Quackenbush to chat about bringing The Body I Left in Susquehanna National Forest to the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about The Body I Left in Susquehanna National Forest.

Imagine a romantic comedy that starts after the happily-ever-after. Claire and Patrick have just gotten married and are headed to Niagara Falls for their honeymoon when they accidentally hit and kill a woman with their car. What follows is a darkly comic unraveling of a marriage, asking how much of ourselves we're willing to sacrifice in order to preserve the life we thought we wanted.

What was the inspiration behind writing it?

We were interested in taking an ordinary relationship and pushing it to its absolute breaking point. Once you introduce a dead body into the equation, every disagreement suddenly carries enormous weight while also becoming strangely funny. That balance between farce and genuine emotional stakes gave Tom the perfect backdrop for Claire's morbid journey toward breaking free from the life she thought she wanted. - Katie Kunkel, Director

Anytime I write something, I try to begin with a relationship. For TBIL I wanted to try and capture a couple that, though flawed, realistically found each other and just made little compromises along the way. I wanted to take this couple, and ask, "What happens when these little compromises become too much to bear when the stakes get too high?". Additionally, I was intrigued by the concept of knowing what you should do morally, and what you want to do to protect yourself and your loved one. I was also inspired by the film Swiss Army Man and the television show Yellow Jackets specifically with how they make the audience question what is a supernatural element and what is simply in our protagonist's head. I wanted the audience to question alongside our protagonist, is this really happening? - Tom Quackenbush, Playwright

What is the appeal in finding humour in uncomfortable topics?

Humor gives us permission to engage with subjects we might otherwise shy away from. We can laugh at the absurdity of a situation and then, almost without realizing it, find ourselves confronting something honest or uncomfortable. In The Body..., Claire and Pat are having the worst day imaginable, but their arguments still feel strangely familiar. The comedy makes room for us to recognize ourselves in them before the emotional weight really sinks in.

Who would you like to come and see it?

Honestly, anyone. At its core, the play is about relationships, identity, and what happens when the life you've built for yourself suddenly stops making sense. Whether you've been in a relationship, gotten married, or simply felt the pressure to become the person you thought you were supposed to be, there's something here to connect with. And on top of that, who can't appreciate watching two newlyweds have the absolute worst day of their lives?

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

We hope audiences leave laughing, a little unsettled, and wondering where they've been compromising with themselves in ways they didn't even realize. We want people to think about the pressure to couple up, the roles we fall into, and what it can cost when we lose sight of ourselves along the way.

The Body I Left in Susquehanna National Forest is at the Edinburgh Fringe at theSpace @ Niddry Street from 7 – 22 Aug (not 16) at 9:15pm. Ticket information here: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/the-body-i-left-in-susquehanna-national-forest

Credit: Audrey Vaver

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