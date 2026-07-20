Video: Rachel O'Riordan on The Return of THE CHILDREN

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. Sign Up





Lyric Hammersmith has just shared a new introduction of THE CHILDREN, the 10th anniversary production of Lucy Kirkwood's drama, featuring artistic director Rachel O'Riordan speaking directly to audiences about the production ahead of its run at the west London venue.

THE CHILDREN centers on Hazel and Robin, a couple living on the edge of a radiation exclusion zone in the aftermath of a catastrophe. The two are clinging to routine, with Hazel continuing her yoga practice and Robin brewing parsnip wine, until an old friend named Rose arrives at their door. Rose brings old memories, buried secrets, and a proposition that forces the couple to confront questions of loyalty and their obligations to future generations.

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming