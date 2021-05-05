EASTENDERS Actor Todd Carty To Star In Summer Panto At St Helens Theatre Royal

Grange Hill's "Tucker" and Dancing on Ice contestant Todd Carty swaps the screen for the St Helens Theatre Royal stage to appear in the summertime family pantomime Treasure Island.

Given the Government's roadmap, this summer, the lights will rise, the music will play and the laughter will ring out as Treasure Island is sails onto the stage.

This ship-shape, fun-filled panto adaptation of Treasure Island follows the swashbuckling voyage of Jim Hawkins in his quest for great adventure. Featuring magical mermaids, hilarious slapstick and the villainous Long John Silver.

Appearing alongside television legend Todd Carty, will be St Helens Theatre Royal favourite, Reece Sibbald. A regular face to panto fans in Merseyside, Reece brings fun and laughter for all ages; known for his hilarious portrayal of the Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz and recently, Simple Simon in Jack and the Beanstalk: Streamed Online!

Completing the cast is Britain's Got Talent impressionist extraordinaire, Cal Halbert; the incredible Pippa Smith and singing sensation Emma Deborah Ward.

Producers commented, "Audiences are eager to return to our beloved theatres and Treasure Island is the perfect tonic for a summertime treat. Treasure Island boasts something for everyone: adventure, fantasy, beautiful costumes, sumptuous scenery and laughter for all of the family. We advise early booking to avoid disappointment. You won't want to miss this!"

Treasure Island will be staged at the St Helens Theatre Royal on Monday 23rd August 2021 for two performances only at 1PM & 5PM. Tickets are priced from £16.00.