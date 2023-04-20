Derren Brown Will Bring UNBELIEVABLE to the Criterion Theatre in September

Internationally acclaimed psychological illusionist Derren Brown will present a brand-new show UNBELIEVABLE, which will open in London's West End at the Criterion Theatre, Piccadilly Circus on 19 September 2023, produced by Kenny Wax Ltd and Vaudeville Productions.

Following the extraordinary success of Derren's recent production of SHOWMAN, UNBELIEVABLE will be a magic show like no other.

Fusing the best of theatre with jaw dropping illusions never before seen in the West End, UNBELIEVABLE features a New York Subway band and a company of multi-talented performers who will bring to life, live on stage, an evening of bewildering trickery, from the imagination of Derren Brown.

The show includes an updated version of a one act play not seen on the London stage in over 100 years! WILL,THE WITCH AND THE WOLFMAN, combines comedy, illusion and song to provide a breathtaking conclusion to an extraordinary evening in the theatre.

The ambition for UNBELIEVABLE is to create an experience you can't get anywhere else in the world. From the moment the audience set foot in the theatre, they will be an essential element - indeed the beating heart of the show.

Speaking further on Unbelievable, Derren Brown said, "We have reimagined what a night of illusion could be. We have taken the love and experience we've put into my own stage work over twenty years and created, from the ground up, a proper, original, theatrical experience. I think we have liberated the magic show. It's going to be a glorious thing."

Created, written and directed by UK stage and screen phenomenon Derren Brown, and long-time collaborators Andy Nyman and Andrew O'Connor.

Tickets will be on general sale from 10am on Thursday 20th April 2023 via https://unbelievablelive.com

Derren Brown will not appear on stage in Unbelievable.