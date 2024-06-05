Demi Moore's Dog Pilaf Was 'Moved' by Tom Holland's Performance in ROMEO AND JULIET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to The Daily Mail, Demi Moore's chihuahua Pilaf loves attending plays as much as the rest of us.

"She's been to the French Open and the Louvre. She's been to Broadway shows," the actress told reporters.

"She recently saw Tom Holland in Romeo And Juliet in London. She was quite moved. She thought the performance was extraordinary, as it was."

The Spider-Man star is currently playing the character of Romeo in the West End production of Shakespeare's tragedy, which is playing a limited run at the Duke of York's Theatre from 23 May, with previews from Saturday 11 May until Saturday 3 August 2024.

Moore clarified that Pilaf is "my little friend, my partner. She's my little travel mate. And she's just a joy. I usually have her in a little sling. We go everywhere together."

Demi Moore has appeared in numerous roles onscreen, including Ghost, A Few Good Men, and Now and Then. She also voiced the character of Esmerelda in Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Recently, she was seen in Ryan Murphy's series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

In addition to Holland as Romeo, the cast of Romeo and Juliet includes Francesca Amewudah-Rivers (Juliet), Freema Agyeman (Nurse), Michael Balogun (Friar), Tomiwa Edun (Capulet), Mia Jerome (Montague), Daniel Quinn-Toye (Paris), Ray Sesay (Tybalt), Nima Taleghani (Benvolio), Joshua-Alexander Williams (Mercutio) and Callum Heinrich and Kody Mortimer (Camera Operators) complete the cast.

The production is directed by Jamie Lloyd.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

