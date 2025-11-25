Cast Set for THE TEMPEST at Shakespeare's Globe

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shakespeare’s Globe has announced the full cast and creative team of The Tempest in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse from 17 January - 12 April 2026. The Tempest is directed by award-winning theatre maker Tim Crouch in his Globe directorial debut.

Tim will also play Prospero, with the rest of the cast comprising Faizal Abdullah as Caliban, Colin Michael Carmichael as Sebastian, Tim Crouch as Prospero, Joshua Griffin as Ferdinand, Amanda Hadingue as Antonia, Tyrone Huggins as Gonzalo, Mercè Ribot as Trinculo, Patricia Rodriguez as Stephano, Sophie Steer as Miranda, Jo Stone-Fewings as Alonso, and Naomi Wirthner as Ariel.

Director Tim Crouch says: “This project is the stuff that dreams are made on. I’m working with a company I've dreamed of working with; directing a play I've dreamed of directing; performing in a dream space that feels like it was tailor-made for me. I can’t wait to share this story with an audience.”

The Tempest’s Associate Director is Justina Kehinde, Candlelight Designer is Anna Watson, with Orlando Gough as Composer, Rachana Jhadav as Designer, and Annemette Verspeak as the Voice and Text Consultant.

The Tempest was cast by Becky Paris CDG, Head of Casting at Shakespeare’s Globe.