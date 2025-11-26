Cast Announced For SWEETMEATS At Bush Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A Bush Theatre and Tara Theatre co-production will present Sweetmeats, written by Karim Khan and directed by Natasha Kathi-Chandra, beginning previews on 7 February 2026, with press night scheduled for 13 February.

The production will star Shobu Kapoor as Hema and Rehan Sheikh as Liaquat in a story that follows two South Asian elders whose developing relationship challenges their expectations about love, health, and aging.

SWEETMEATS

The creative team includes set and Costume Designer Aldo Vázquez, lighting designer Simeon Miller, composer Amrit Kaur Lohia, and movement director Mateus Daniel, with Malena Arcucci as costume supervisor, Chloe Blake as casting director, and Chloe Stally Gibson as production manager. Jo Alexander will serve as company stage manager on book, and Shuyin Stella Wang will serve as assistant stage manager.

Performances will run from 7 February to 21 March 2026, Monday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday matinees will take place on 18 and 25 February and on 4, 11, and 18 March at 2:30 p.m. Saturday matinees will be held on 21 and 28 February and on 7, 14, and 21 March at 2:30 p.m. Relaxed performances are scheduled for 21 February at 2:30 p.m. and 5 March at 7:30 p.m. Captioned performances will take place on 26 February at 7:30 p.m. and 14 March at 2:30 p.m. Audio-described performances and touch tours will be offered on 28 February at 2:30 p.m. and 12 March at 7:30 p.m.

“Their souls are on fire because after all these lonely days, they finally found their own.”

The play follows Hema, who has avoided sweet treats for years as she works to manage her type 2 diabetes. When Liaquat enters her life—unapologetically indulgent and uninterested in rules—he encourages her to embrace pleasure and possibility, while she helps him address his own health challenges. As their bond deepens, each discovers a desire they believed they had left behind.

The playwright, Karim Khan, is an award-winning screenwriter and dramatist whose work includes Brown Boys Swim, Before the Millennium, Corrosive, Beyond Shame, and Orange Juice. His screenwriting includes episodes of All Creatures Great and Small, for which he won Best Debut at the Edinburgh TV Festival in 2023. He is developing new projects with the Royal Court, RSC, National Theatre, and Soho Theatre, and is preparing to direct his debut short film with Amazon Prime and NFTS.

Kapoor’s career spans more than three decades across stage, film, television, and radio, with credits including Polite Society, Bridgerton, Three Little Birds, We Are Lady Parts, Discovery of Witches, DI Ray, The Split, Bend It Like Beckham, EastEnders, and Citizen Khan. Her stage work includes Genesis Inc., Dinner With Saddam, Lotus Beauty, What Fatima Did, and Yerma.

Sheikh is known for his film, television, and theatre work across Britain and Pakistan. His theatre credits include Silence, Indian Wants the Bronx, Mary Mary, Death and the Maiden, and numerous productions with Tamasha Theatre Company. His screen credits include The Castle, Zard Paton Ka Bann, Sadqay Tumharay, Aghosh, The Bill, Manto, Actor in Law, Silent Water, Azad, and the upcoming Apnas.

Director Natasha Kathi-Chandra was appointed Artistic Director and Joint CEO of Tara Theatre in 2024 after serving as Associate Director. Her work spans London and India, including projects at the Royal Court, Stratford East, Birmingham Rep, Nottingham Playhouse, and The Pleasance. She created Tara Theatre’s Young Company programme and contributed to the organisation’s Theatre of Sanctuary Award and Business Innovation Award.

TICKETS

The Bush Theatre has updated its pricing structure to expand access, releasing more £15 tickets and setting all concession rates at £5. Previews will be priced £15–£20, and performances from 13 February onward will be £15–£35. Concessions are available.

Tickets are available at online or by calling 020 8743 5050. Discounts are available through the Bush Theatre season ticket. Free memberships are offered to under-30s and local residents.