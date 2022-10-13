Cast Announced For IKARIA Coming To London This November

Tightrope Theatre has announced the cast for Ikaria coming to London this November.

Developed by Tightrope Theatre with support from New Diorama Theatre, Ikaria will open at the Old Red Lion Theatre on Tuesday 8th November 2022.

Ikaria is a one act exciting piece of new writing: a love story about finding salvation in someone else. Written and directed by Philippa Lawford (Fracture), Amaia Aguinaga (Athena) will play the role of Mia and James Wilbraham (In My Skin, Tom Jones) will play the role of Simon.

Ikaria and Tightrope Theatre was awarded a runner-up prize for the Ambassador Theatre Group Playwrights' Prize, in association with Platform Presents and Time Out.

Philippa Lawford, writer, and director said, "Ikaria feels like an important story for right now as young people are emerging from the most isolating period of their lives. It's a play about freedom and loneliness - and how the first steps into adulthood can be at once beautiful and terrifying"

Izzy Parriss, producer, and associate director said, "We instinctually knew that James and Amaia were the perfect casting for Ikaria, the depth of thought they bring to the rehearsal room is incredible and it's so exciting to see the play come to life. We can't wait to showcase our work at the Old Red Lion, it has long been a favourite venue of ours and we are thrilled to have been programmed by them."

Ikaria is a thrilling piece of theatre that explores the themes of depression within the world of a university campus.

Simon has returned to uni after taking a year out. He just wants to get on with his finals and not slip back into old, destructive habits. Mia, a first-year, is embracing the

explosive freedom of life away from home.

Simon doesn't want to leave his room. But then he meets Mia.

Tickets are on sale for Ikaria at the Old Red Lion Theatre are on sale now.