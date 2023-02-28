Cast Announced For CTC Dance Company's WONDERLAND IN ALICE

CTC Dance Company has announced brand-new show coming to the Theatre Peckham in April 2023.

Wonderland in Alice will open on Thursday 6th April 2023. Tickets are on sale now for this new adaptation of the Lewis Carroll classic.

Joining the previously announced as Kira Nichols (They/She) as Alice will be, Mollie Stebbing (She/Her) as Rabbit, Caitlin Taylor (They/She) as Narrator, Cameron Everitt (He/Him) as Madhatter, Ann Chircop Beck (She/Her) as Cat and El Haq Latief (They/Them) as Queen.

Ebony Palmer (She/Her) and Marina Climent Casas (She/Her) will complete the ensemble.

Directed by Lisa Millar (She/They) and choreographed by Christopher Tendai (He/Him), CTC Dance Company will unpick the timeless story of Lewis Carroll's classic Alice in Wonderland and reveal an eerie transcendent adaptation, displaying a constantly evolving world of: 'No Rules. No Time. No Binary' - Wonderland in Alice.

If Carroll existed now, who would they be? Contemporary society is beginning to push the boundaries of the binary, but how far are we allowed to push? Gender still exists, but is it the truth and who told us it was?

As part of the cast announcement, Wonderland in Alice have launched an exclusive discount code for £10 tickets for tickets booked for performances from 6th - 9th April 2023.

The code is RABBIT23 and can be used on tickets purchased via the Theatre Peckham website. Don't be late, book today for this emotive adventure to Wonderland.