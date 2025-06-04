Caroline Sheen And Amy Ellen Richardson To Star EXTRAORDINARY WOMEN World Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Compton Mackenzie‘s 1928 comic novel bursts onto the stage for the first time with a glorious score by Tony Award winner Sarah Travis (orchestrator Sweeney Todd - Broadway, upcoming Brigadoon - Regent's Park Theatre) and lyrics by actor and bestselling author Richard Stirling (Cecil Beaton's Diaries - Off Broadway, Julie Andrews: an intimate biography) by kind permission of the Society of Authors. The Mediterranean island of Sirene promises paradise for the beautiful Rosalba and her lover Aurora following World War One. But when other extraordinary women arrive, the island explodes into song, dance, laughter – and tears.

An extraordinary cast of West End players: Caroline Sheen (Helen Hayes Award US Mary Poppins, 9 to 5 - Savoy, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - Palladium) as Rory, Amy Ellen Richardson (Matilda, Everybody's Talking about Jamie, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole) as Rosalba, Sophie-Louise Dann (multiple Olivier Award nominee Lend Me a Tenor, Made in Dagenham, Wicked), Amira Matthews (Hello, Dolly! - Palladium, Here We Are - National Theatre) Monique Young (Hello, Dolly! - Paris, Sondheim's Old Friends), Jasmine Kerr (Follies, The Importance of Being Earnest - National Theatre) and Jack Butterworth (Kiss Me Kate - Barbican, Here We Are - National Theatre).

Directed by Paul Foster (The Cabinet Minister - Menier Chocolate Factory, Curtains - Wyndham's), choreographed by Jo Goodwin (My Fair Lady - Leicester Curve, Pippin in concert - Drury Lane), MD Sam Sommerfeld (The Worst Princess - UK tour, The Last Ship - associate MD international tour), set by Alex Marker (Offie Award finalist), costumes by Carla Joy Evans (Offie Award finalist) and lighting by Alex Musgrave (Offie Award finalist). Performances will run from 23 July to 10 August at Jermyn Street Theatre.

