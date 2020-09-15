C-O-N-T-A-C-T Announces Six Week Extension and New Location

The show is now playing until 22nd November 2020.

Aria Entertainment and WEF Productions have today announced a six-week extension for the UK premiere of C-o-n-t-a-c-t, the immersive outdoor performance featuring a captivating 3D sound design. Now playing until 22nd November 2020, the production is adding St. Paul's to the list of locations where the show can now be experienced.

This unique and innovative production opened to 4* reviews from The Guardian and the i, with The Times calling it "a tantalising vision of a new kind of theatre for these difficult times."

The production stars Charles Angiama (The Exonerated, Hope Mill Theatre; My Week with Marilyn), Louis Bernard (Radieuse Vermine, Théâtre Montparnasse), Chloe Gentles (Beautiful - The Carol King Musical), Max Gold (Endeavour; Poldark), Richard Heap (Buried Child, National Theatre; The Summer Before Everything, Menagerie Theatre), Aoife Kennan (ITV's Victoria; For Services Rendered, Jermyn Street Theatre), Katja Quist (Earthquakes In London, Bristol Old Vic) and Laura White (The Play That Goes Wrong, West End and UK Tour). The cast will alternate between three London locations; Tower Bridge, Greenwich and Clapham Common.

C-o-n-t-a-c-t brings together a creative team of international talent including Director Samuel Sené, Book by Eric Chantelauze, English adaptation by Quentin Bruno, Music and Sound Designer Cyril Barbessol and Associate Director Bronagh Lagan.

Originally created by Samuel Sené and Gabrielle Jourdain and premiering in France with French production company Musidrama over the summer in a world where social distancing became the 'new normal', this timely story of a moving and unexpected encounter explores the themes of mental health and anxiety through the eyes of Sarah as she is approached by someone she believes to be a stranger. She discovers that he can hear her thoughts but how? Who is this man? Dive into her mind in this unique sensory and immersive new show and experience theatre like never before.

The show runs for 50 minutes without an interval and audiences download the audio from the app which is a completely new piece of technology synchronizing the spectators and actors, allowing the show to play with theatrical concepts and a new form of dramaturgy. Audiences of no more than 15 per show will purchase their tickets online and will then receive a link to download the app which will provide the exact location.

Following the government's announcement regarding the reduction of social gatherings to 6, it is understood that this doesn't affect performances of C-O-N-T-A-C-T as the show complies with the safety & hygiene measures in place for businesses and the performing arts set out by the government. This pedestrian performance is an outdoor promenade experience for small groups of up to 15 and adheres to strict social distancing between audience members. It is also an audio experience which involves no direct speaking of any actor in the play. All audience members will be required to wear a face covering and observe social distancing measures.

Tickets can be purchased via TodayTix or the C-o-n-t-a-c-t website.

