Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Bree Smith, Hiba Elchikhe, Rebecca McKinnis and Oliver Savile to be Featured on IN THE WINGS

Article Pixel

Tune in tonight at 7:30pm!

Oct. 2, 2020  
Bree Smith, Hiba Elchikhe, Rebecca McKinnis and Oliver Savile to be Featured on IN THE WINGS

Don't miss Series 2 Episode 2 of IN THE WINGS on YouTube tonight at 7:30pm! Hosted by Robert J. Sherman, the virtual event will feature songs from the brand new musical You and I. Tonight's very special guest is Cordelia O'Driscoll (Composer).

What do you do when the world's first super intelligent robot turns up at your door asking about the origins of the universe, karaoke and the meaning of porn? Fran is about to find out. You and I follows the story of this aspiring musician as she learns to conquer fear, cope with loss and find her voice, all through her new friendship with a robot named Robert. With a highly original soulful folk score, this touching new musical comedy explores what it really means to be human.

Music and Lyrics by Cordelia O'Driscoll; Book by Tom Williams.

Filmed in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

The West End cast is made up of: Bree Smith (Book of Mormon, Evita); Hiba Elchikhe (Aladdin, Everybody's Talking About Jamie); Rebecca McKinnis (Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody's Talking about Jamie), and Oliver Savile (Wicked, Falsettos).

Each episode also features a performance by 2020 Graduates: Nic Myers; Sabrina Basilé; Kayla Carter; Charlie Booker; Meesha Turner, and Caleb Lagayan.

Produced and directed by Henry Brennan & Justin Williams.

Tune in each Friday at 7:30pm on the In The Wings YouTube channel to see more interviews and songs from musicals postponed by COVID-19: https://www.youtube.com/InTheWingsLive


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Jessica Vosk's Upcoming COCO CATCH UP Performance at Birdland!
  • Texas Opera Companies Rally Together To Create Texas Opera Alliance
  • VIDEO: The NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION College Top 3 Announced Tonight with Special Guest Judge Tony Yazbeck
  • Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION High School Top 3!