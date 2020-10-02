Bree Smith, Hiba Elchikhe, Rebecca McKinnis and Oliver Savile to be Featured on IN THE WINGS

Tune in tonight at 7:30pm!

Don't miss Series 2 Episode 2 of IN THE WINGS on YouTube tonight at 7:30pm! Hosted by Robert J. Sherman, the virtual event will feature songs from the brand new musical You and I. Tonight's very special guest is Cordelia O'Driscoll (Composer).

What do you do when the world's first super intelligent robot turns up at your door asking about the origins of the universe, karaoke and the meaning of porn? Fran is about to find out. You and I follows the story of this aspiring musician as she learns to conquer fear, cope with loss and find her voice, all through her new friendship with a robot named Robert. With a highly original soulful folk score, this touching new musical comedy explores what it really means to be human.

Music and Lyrics by Cordelia O'Driscoll; Book by Tom Williams.

Filmed in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

The West End cast is made up of: Bree Smith (Book of Mormon, Evita); Hiba Elchikhe (Aladdin, Everybody's Talking About Jamie); Rebecca McKinnis (Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody's Talking about Jamie), and Oliver Savile (Wicked, Falsettos).

Each episode also features a performance by 2020 Graduates: Nic Myers; Sabrina Basilé; Kayla Carter; Charlie Booker; Meesha Turner, and Caleb Lagayan.



Produced and directed by Henry Brennan & Justin Williams.



Tune in each Friday at 7:30pm on the In The Wings YouTube channel to see more interviews and songs from musicals postponed by COVID-19: https://www.youtube.com/InTheWingsLive

