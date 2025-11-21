Birmingham Royal Ballet To Tour Carlos Acosta’s DON QUIXOTE Across The UK In Spring 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Birmingham Royal Ballet will present a UK tour of Don Quixote in spring 2026 following its autumn 2025 tour of Black Sabbath – The Ballet, which played to more than 42,000 audience members.

The revival will open at Birmingham Hippodrome from February 12–21, 2026, before touring to The Lowry in Salford (March 5–7), Plymouth Theatre Royal (March 18–21), Mayflower Theatre in Southampton (April 15–18), and Sadler’s Wells in London (April 23–25). Tickets and information are available at brb.org.uk.

Originally premiering in 2022, Acosta’s staging reimagines Cervantes’ tale of Don Quixote, Kitri, Basilio, and Sancho Panza through a production that was later filmed for cinema release and broadcast on BBC Television, reaching more than 95,000 viewers. Acosta said the company “remains committed to bringing the very best of ballet to venues across the UK,” noting that the tour will mark the first revival of the work since 2022.

Guest artists from the National Ballet of Canada will appear at Birmingham Hippodrome:

Genevieve Penn Nabity dancing with Mathias Dingman on Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 14 at 2:00 p.m.

Siphesihle November dancing with Momoko Hirata on Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 15 at 1:00 p.m.