Benedict Cumberbatch to Star in Wes Anderson Adaptation of Roald Dahl's THE WONDERFUL STORY OF HENRY SUGAR

According to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail, stage and screen star Benedict Cumberbatch with star in a new film adaptation from auteur Wes Anderson.

Anderson, who earned critical acclaim for his animated adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Fantastic Mr. Fox in 2009, is adapting another Dahl property, The Wonderful Story Henry Sugar for the big screen.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar tells the story of a man who finds inspiration in the life story of The Man Who Could See Without His Eyes. Upon discovering that this feat could enable him to cheat at cards, Henry undertakes years of training to achieve this remarkable feat and promptly uses his new power to win, and win.

Benedict Cumberbatch rose to fame as the star of the BBC's Sherlock. He went on to appear in Hollywood films such as Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, War Horse, Star Trek: Into Darkness and The Hobbit trilogy.

Along with winning several stage and screen awards, Cumberbatch received Golden Globe and Oscar nominations for his role in the acclaimed 2014 Alan Turing biopic, The Imitation Game. He joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016 as the titular sorcerer of Doctor Strange, later reprising the role for blockbusters like Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War.