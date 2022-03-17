Ben Forster Sues ELF THE MUSICAL After Onstage Injury

The stage has reported that West End star Ben Forster is suing the producers of Elf the Musical after he broke his ankle on stage while performing in the show four years ago.

Forster is claiming that the injury has restricted his ability to perform, and is seeking £1.7 million in damages. Forster's broken ankle was caused by his falling from an 8ft wheeled ladder that he is claiming was spun too violently by his fellow performers in the show.

Forster's lawyer David White, while speaking at a High Court hearing, stated, "He is unable to return to the physical demands of being a leading West End theatrical performer," sharing that he can only stand and sing.

A statement sent on behalf of producer Michael Rose and Elf the Musical said: "It would be inappropriate for me to comment at this time on any details while there is a High Court case in progress. However, please bear in mind the comments so far in the press I believe are coming from legal counsel funded by Equity and it is wholly inappropriate that such comments from Mr Forster, Mr White or anyone for the other side should be being made at all and frankly Equity should know better."

