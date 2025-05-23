Belgrade Theatre Coventry Reveals 2025 Spring/Summer Family Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Belgrade Theatre Coventry has released details of its upcoming family programming for spring and summer 2025, featuring a range of productions aimed at young audiences from babies to pre-teens.

On 29 May, You Are The Sun by HurlyBurly Theatre will introduce audiences aged 0–2 to a folk-inspired opera that blends classical singing with sensory play, designed to celebrate the wonders of nature and the guidance plants offer in everyday life.

From 30–31 May, An Ant Called Amy tells the story of a hardworking ant navigating ambition, memory, and happiness. Aimed at children aged 5–9, the production explores themes of grief, mindfulness, and appreciation through a cast that includes Amy, her brother Andy, and a Brown Spider. A press performance is scheduled for Friday 30 May at 1pm.

The Elmer Adventure, based on the popular Elmer book series, will run 5–7 June. Produced by Tall Stories, known for stage adaptations of The Gruffalo and Room on the Broom, the show uses puppetry, storytelling, and music to bring the colorful world of Elmer to life. It is recommended for ages 3 and up.

The Vanishing Elephant, in association with Buxton Opera House, will be staged 18–21 June. The production is intended for ages 8+ and tells the story of a boy and an elephant’s journey from Bengal to Broadway, exploring friendship and belonging. The show has been recognized as a Critics Pick by The New York Times.

A new stage adaptation of The Koala Who Could will run 24–26 July. Based on the book by Rachel Bright and Jim Field, the production is directed by Emma Earle and features original music by Eamonn O'Dwyer. It is recommended for ages 2+ and explores themes of change and resilience.

The season also includes performances of Room on the Broom from 23–26 April.

Two of the productions, An Ant Called Amy and The Vanishing Elephant, are supported by Culture Ireland.

Performances take place at the Belgrade Theatre, located at 302 W. Latham St. in Coventry. Full show details and tickets are available at www.belgrade.co.uk/whats-on. Advance booking is advised.

