BWW Review: TIER THREE SISTERS, The Hope Theatre

What would happen if the Prozorovs were a modern family in lockdown? What if they had to move to a small rural town not because of their father's army job, but because of the pandemic? What if Irina worked in Greggs?

Knuckledown answer all those questions and more, setting Chekhov's illustrious piece of theatre against the backdrop of unprecedented times. It's a very millennial play, and the internet culture laymen won't necessarily have the specific background knowledge to get its shades of humour. It's an adaptation targeted to those of us who've developed an addiction to TikTok over the past year and a half.

Matt Strachan directs Bryony Davis (Masha), Chloe Wade (Irina), and Chloe Metcalfe (Olga) as the delightful trio, while also devising it alongside Molly Ward, Natalia Lewis, and Metcalfe herself. It turns out to be a bit of an experiment. They stop the show to explain how boring the actual drama is and how nothing really happens.

They reduce the issues of the Chekhovian sisters and the subtext becomes a source of comedy for the company. Their hopes and dreams are being crushed by the Covid-induced closures, which removed them from their home in Manchester and planted them in an old house they don't like.

The ennui of lockdown and frustration for their situation make for an enthralling parallel with the original material. They discuss their real, online, platonic, and potential relationship while clarifying that all the men will be called Alan during the production because "They're pointless".

Their dislike for their sister-in-law Natasha (who talks to everyone like they're dogs and as taken over their house) explodes in a hilarious song made up by Irina on her ukulele where she wishes she died (highly inappropriate and a no-no in real life, but a very funny scene in the production).

The tension skyrockets unexpectedly but very naturally. Their familial bickering turns into arguing and their repressed envy for each other comes to the surface. As the two older sisters stop trying to be sneaky with thrusting their agenda on Irina and begin a tirade about why their position in life is the best one.

The fact that they do this having just bemoaned their envy of one another doesn't seem to affect them. All in all, Tier Three Sisters is a quirky, absurd play. The cast is amusing and have great chemistry, and they end up introducing Chekhov - perhaps at a slant and a bit askew - into the lives of a younger audience.

Tier Three Sisters runs at The Hope Theatre until 15 August.